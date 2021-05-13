ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Can my cat, Fluffy, see color?
ANSWER: Tests show that cats can tell the difference between certain colors. Humans have three kinds of photoreceptor cells on the retina of the eye that respond to red, green and blue. Cats have only two kinds. As veterinarian, Michelle Lugones, DVM, explains, “Cat vision is similar to how color-blind people see. They can’t tell the difference between reds, greens and yellows. They see muted colors, with blues, yellow/greens and grays. They don’t see the reds and oranges.”
Research indicates that cats can distinguish more shades of gray than humans. They see less saturation in colors, so they don’t see colors as vibrantly or intensely as we humans.
Cats don’t pay much attention to color. In their history and ancestry, color was not important to their survival. Motion was everything. Cats see even the slightest twitch. Their vision is blurred at the edges, and they see best between six to 20 feet. Their depth perception is remarkable, which aids their ability to hunt and track prey.
Can cats see in the dark? Not in total darkness. Cats can see things in the dark that are invisible to humans. They see much better than humans in very dim light or semi-darkness. Cats are nocturnal hunters, and they are able to use even the smallest glimmer of light. Cats need one-sixth as much light as humans.
Cats, like many night hunters, have a membrane, called the tapetum lucidum, that lies behind the retina and reflects light. This layer of specialized cells reflects light back through the retina, thus increasing the light available to the photoreceptors. This improves vision in low light conditions. Reflection of light from the tapetum lucidum explains the characteristic green or gold glow from the pupil.
The cat has excellent peripheral vision, much wider than humans. Their eyes are set a bit on the sides of the head. They see their environment with a span that is over 200 degrees.
We had a cat down on our Seneca farm in Crawford County that was particularly adept at hunting gophers. That calico barnyard cat would crouch motionless for hours just a few feet from a gopher hole and then pounce on the hapless striped rodent, shake it to death and then bring it around the farm buildings, where we would spot that cat with a gopher in its mouth.
We Scheckel kids loved that gopher-killing machine. There was a bounty on gophers, moles and rattlesnakes. The cat would drop the gopher at our feet. We would cut the tail off the gopher and preserve it by putting it in a canning jar generously sprinkled with salt. The jar of gopher tails was stored in the garage. Once the tail was removed, we would return the gopher to our money-making cat. We figured if the cat didn’t get the gopher back, it would simply stay away from the farm buildings and eat the gopher out in the pastures.
Gopher tails fetched a nickel and moles feet (just the front ones and you had to have both) brought a quarter. The town clerk was authorized to pay the bounty. Unlike the other farm cats that guzzled milk, bread,and leftovers, this cat earned its keep. This was no welfare cat.
Sources: VCA and catcaresociety.org.