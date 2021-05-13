ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Cats, like many night hunters, have a membrane, called the tapetum lucidum, that lies behind the retina and reflects light. This layer of specialized cells reflects light back through the retina, thus increasing the light available to the photoreceptors. This improves vision in low light conditions. Reflection of light from the tapetum lucidum explains the characteristic green or gold glow from the pupil.

The cat has excellent peripheral vision, much wider than humans. Their eyes are set a bit on the sides of the head. They see their environment with a span that is over 200 degrees.

We had a cat down on our Seneca farm in Crawford County that was particularly adept at hunting gophers. That calico barnyard cat would crouch motionless for hours just a few feet from a gopher hole and then pounce on the hapless striped rodent, shake it to death and then bring it around the farm buildings, where we would spot that cat with a gopher in its mouth.