This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: What causes claustrophobia?
ANSWER: The word phobia is derived from the Greek word “phobos” meaning fear, a condition producing attacks of anxiety or uncertainty. Fear is normal when something truly scary happens, such as a robber brandishing a knife or your car skidding out of control. Phobias can also produce dread and angst in situations that don’t seem to warrant it. The research shows that one in nine Americans have some kind of phobia.
Claustrophobia is the fear of being in a closed or confined space, such as an elevator, a small room with no windows, a closet, subway station, revolving door, airplane, MRI scanner, automatic car wash, changing room in a store, tight-neck clothing, or a really small car. People with claustrophobia go to great measures to avoid small spaces and places that might trigger an anxiety attack.
The symptoms are real; panic builds up, the heart races, there’s a feeling of nausea and sweating may occur. There’s a sense of terror, dizziness, dry mouth, increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, hyperventilation, trembling, headache, numbness, tightness in the chest, confusion, disorientation and fear of harm. Your only thought is to escape, to get out of that confined space. Once you do, the panicky feelings quickly evaporate.
What is the origin of claustrophobia? Some have their roots in childhood experiences. An older sibling might have locked a really young kid in a small dark space, such as a closet or storage space. That could be a truly traumatic experience for a tot and might be the catalyst for future claustrophobic instances. This is an example of classical conditioning.
There is some evidence that genetic factors are involved in some cases of claustrophobia. Some cases may be learned behavior. If a child observes a parent exhibiting fear of being closed in, the child may develop the same fears. There is much evidence that past experiences, or learned responses trigger anxiety. Even stress can trigger claustrophobia. Best estimates place the number of claustrophobia people at four percent of the population.
How does a therapist treat claustrophobia? One technique is to retrain the person’s mind so they no longer feel threatened by the places they fear. A typical technique is to gradually expose the person to small spaces and help them deal with the anxiety. Another is to have the patient observe others who are undergoing treatment. Relaxants and antidepressants can be taken by the patient to minimize symptoms. Relaxation, meditation and muscle-relaxing exercises help some people. Deep breathing, visualizing positive outcomes, yoga classes, exercise regimens and massage therapy are all tried remedies.
An Internet search resulted in a list of hundreds of phobias with over 70 that start with the letter “a”. The top five phobias in order of occurrence are: arachnophobia, the fear of spiders; ophidiophobia, the fear of snakes; acrophobia, the fear of heights; agoraphobia, the fear of open or crowded spaces; and cynophobia, the fear of dogs. Claustrophobia comes in at number seven.
There are some odd ones: phronemophobia, the fear of thinking. Perhaps Washington, D.C., is a hotbed for this one! There are a few that are hard to fathom: anthophobia, the fear of flowers; and arachibutyrophobia, the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of the mouth. There are plenty of things to be afraid of! Sources: WebMD and www.mayoclinic.org.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
