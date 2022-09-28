ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How did people start a fire in the Middle Ages and before?

ANSWER: They would keep an existing fire going in a hearth at home rather than lighting a new one. It was easy enough to throw some kindling on embers and build a fire up again. Making a new fire without things like modern lighters was a laborious, time-consuming task which people avoided if at all possible. Letting the fire die completely was an act of great carelessness, but one could usually go to a neighbor and light a bit of wood from a fire there and bring it back home. It’s kind of like borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbor in later times. There were even tinder box designs with a compartment to keep an ember going to avoid the effort of creating a new fire.

The first matches were invented by Jean Chancel in Paris in 1805. Chancel coated a wooden stick with potassium chlorate, sulfur, sugar, rubber, and then he dipped the stick into a bottle filled with sulfuric acid. The chemical reaction between the sulfuric acid and the stuff on the stick started a fire. It certainly was not a “safety match” as very nasty fumes were released. The safety match came in about 1850, created by the Swedish chemist Gustaf Erik Pasch.

OK, we’re back in medieval times, it’s cold and/or we need to cook some food and we must get a fire going. We have two, possibly three choices: friction, sparks and pressure. We could go with the Boy Scout idea of friction, or “rub two sticks together.” You need a hardwood stick to rub or spin the point on a softwood block. Best method is to spin it by hand or with a bow drill in a hole in a prepared block. Sufficient heat is generated by friction to ignite a bit of easily kindled fine sawdust, excelsior, tinder or fine paper.

Creating a spark will get a fire going. Striking iron or iron pyrites against flint or similar stones creates short-lived but high-temperature sparks, which can be directed against kindling. The flintlock gun took advantage of this idea of a spark creating a fire. Flint and steel are available on the market.

Some societies in southeast Asia took advantage of gas laws before they knew what those were. They made a device consisting of a small cylinder closed at one end and a tightly fitting piston. They would put a scrap of kindling in the bottom of the cylinder, then push the piston in fast and hard. The pressure increased sharply in the airtight cylinder, which increased the temperature enough to set the kindling alight. They’re called fire pistons these days and they’re still around.

In these modern times, we don’t give much thought to how to start a fire. We have so many devices: matches, cigarette lighters and butane lighters. Butane lighters are very popular for starting campfires, candles and barbecues.

Piezoelectricity is an electric charge that accumulates when a crystal is struck. Those handheld fire starters house butane that is ignited by a spark jumping a gap at the end of the small pipe.

There’s some weird ones out there. The magnesium fire starter is a small block of magnesium and a ferro rod. With a knife, the user scrapes off magnesium shavings from the block into a pile. A pile of tinder is placed over the shavings, with an opening for a spark. Striking a spark from the ferro rod ignites the magnesium and tinder. These magnesium fire atarters are often packaged in survival kits. They’re cheap, durable, compact, lightweight and can start a fire in almost any conditions.

A battery and some wire will get a fire started. Attach a wire to each battery terminal. Get some dry tinder and bring the wires together very close to touching. This will create a spark and the tinder will smolder. Blowing on it will add oxygen and should get a fire going.

Hold a lens above some tinder. Angle the lens so the sun concentrates a small hot spot. The material should ignite and blowing on it will add oxygen. Don’t attempt at night!