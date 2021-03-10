ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My dad’s car has a display that shows the air pressure in each tire, so how does it do that?

ANSWER: It’s quite a marvelous technical process. I consulted some really smart people, like Tim Clark, at Brenengen Motors in Tomah to get the low-down on TPMS, or Tire Pressure Measuring Systems. A TPMS sends tire inflation information to the dashboard by way of a gauge indicator, a pictogram display, or a low-pressure warning light.

TPMS uses a battery-powered pressure sensor, about the size of a thumb, that is fitted inside the tire valve which radios tire pressure information to the car’s onboard computer in real time, whether the vehicle is moving or stationary. Some units do not measure tire pressure when the vehicle is parked, which increases the life of the battery in the sensor. Some higher-end units measure tire temperature in addition to tire pressure.

The goal is to prevent traffic accidents, bad fuel economy and increased tire wear due to under-inflation. Braking distance and lateral stability are involved. Extreme under-inflation can heat up a tire and eventually destroy it. Of course, a tire will leak air if punctured, but a tire leaks air naturally and over a year typically loses 10 percent of its pressure. Underinflated tires are the number one cause of tire failure, leading to ply separation and sidewall/casing breakdown.