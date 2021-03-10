ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My dad’s car has a display that shows the air pressure in each tire, so how does it do that?
ANSWER: It’s quite a marvelous technical process. I consulted some really smart people, like Tim Clark, at Brenengen Motors in Tomah to get the low-down on TPMS, or Tire Pressure Measuring Systems. A TPMS sends tire inflation information to the dashboard by way of a gauge indicator, a pictogram display, or a low-pressure warning light.
TPMS uses a battery-powered pressure sensor, about the size of a thumb, that is fitted inside the tire valve which radios tire pressure information to the car’s onboard computer in real time, whether the vehicle is moving or stationary. Some units do not measure tire pressure when the vehicle is parked, which increases the life of the battery in the sensor. Some higher-end units measure tire temperature in addition to tire pressure.
The goal is to prevent traffic accidents, bad fuel economy and increased tire wear due to under-inflation. Braking distance and lateral stability are involved. Extreme under-inflation can heat up a tire and eventually destroy it. Of course, a tire will leak air if punctured, but a tire leaks air naturally and over a year typically loses 10 percent of its pressure. Underinflated tires are the number one cause of tire failure, leading to ply separation and sidewall/casing breakdown.
Remember that a TPMS uses a battery to power a tiny transmitter that radios info to a receiver in the vehicle’s computer system. Those batteries are good for about seven years. Because the sensor unit is inside the tire, it is protected from corrosion and weathering. But they can go bad, and a new one will set you back about $95.
Tire Pressure Measuring Systems first appeared on luxury cars in Europe. The Porsche, in 1986, was one of the first. In the United States, General Motors introduced the system in their 1991 Corvette. TPMS were mandated in American cars in 2008.
The push to have TPMS as standard equipment in American autos was a result of the big Firestone tire recall in the fall of 2000. Some 6.5 million sport utility vehicle tires were recalled because the treads peeled off their casings, often at high speed. The vast majority of incidents occurred in the southern states of Arizona, Florida, Texas and southern California. It was a combination of hot weather and underinflated tires. NHTSA, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, attributed 46 deaths to those Firestones.
An estimated 60 to 70 percent of the recalls were tires on the Ford Explorer and Mercury Mountaineer vehicles. It was listed as the Wilderness AT tire, manufactured at its Decatur, Illinois, plant, and it was a rear tire that most often failed. The recall cost Firestone, and its parent company, Bridgestone Corp, an estimated $500 million. Firestone lost market share, which helped sales for Goodyear and Michelin.
Tire pressure in cold weather drops. Air expands when it is heated and contracts when it is cooled. According to AAA, it drops one to two psi for every 10 degrees drop in temperature. Looks can be deceiving. “A tire can lose up to half of its air pressure and not appear flat,” says one expert. A vehicle’s recommended tire pressure level is in the owner’s manual and typically on the driver-side doorjamb.
Larry Scheckel is a retired high school physics teacher.