ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: When I buy a candy bar, how does a vending machine know that a dollar bill is real instead of a same-size sheet of paper?

ANSWER: Vending machines have been around for 140 years, and they’re not stupid. In the early years, vending machines used only coins. When vending items became more expensive, it was time to use folding or paper money.

The lead maker of machines that could take dollar bills was MEI (Mars Electronics International). Mars makes M&Ms, Skittles, Twix, the Mars bar plus others, and it was in their best interest to perfect a machine that could not be fooled. Those early vending versions had a magnetic head that could “read” the specific qualities of each denomination. The Bureau of Printing and Engraving uses magnetic ink when printing our currency. Each denomination had a different face and, therefore, a different magnetic signature. It was similar to a bar code reader. The machines recognized the denomination by its magnetic signature.

It wasn’t perfect. Markings, crumples, and fading could distort the magnetic “signature” on a bill and the reading heads could be clouded with dust and debris over time. The machine would spit the dollar bill back out.

These days the vending machines use photocells or cameras that can be programmed to recognize the visual markings on various bills. Lights illuminate the bill, allowing the tiny camera to inspect for these subtle markers. It’s a huge advantage for the vendors. Few errors plus the fact that if the U.S. Treasury issues a new design, the machine manufacturer can program it into its computer. They’re less susceptible to con artists trying to fool the vending unit.

Top-of-the-line machines, like those used in Las Vegas casinos, use several techniques. They can detect metal particles imbedded in the currency, and also the distinctive paper used, and the unique shadows that appear on each part of the bill when lit from behind.

Paper money has been a real challenge for the vending industry. Coins have had an easier go. To tell different coins apart, the vending machines look at the weight and size of the coin, also its diameter, thickness, and the ridges on the sides. It measures all these attributes using light sensors. Some machines are equipped with electromagnetic sensors that sense the type of metal the coin is made of.

Keeping up with technology, newer vending machines are equipped with touch screen interfaces. This permits the vending machine to convey much more information. Some models now allow you to pay by scanning your mobile phone and directly charging your account. Renting movies at grocery stores or malls has become quite common. However, you must return what you purchased. A German-made vending machine, Gold To Go, allows you to purchase gold pieces. Others permit the purchase of jewelry and even groceries.

When I was a teenager, I tried to put one of those electrical box knock-out thingies in a candy bar machine They’re about the same size as a nickel. I did not get a candy bar and the metal “coin” came out onto the reject tray. The machine was smarter than me.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

