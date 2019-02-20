This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Why is snow white?
ANSWER: This question is one that seems simple but has some complex science behind it. Other questions in that same “it seems simple” category would be “why is the sky blue,” “why are the tops of mountains snow-covered,” “how do airplanes stay up”” and “how much does the Earth weigh.” Snow is a cluster of ice crystals stuck together. And it’s a very complex arrangement. To understand why snow is white, we must be familiar with what happens to light when it strikes any material. The color of anything, including snow, depends on how light interacts with it.
Light is a rainbow of colors; the ROYGBIV colors, of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet that was named by Isaac Newton. When photons of light strike an object, they may bounce off (reflect), bounce sideways (scatter), pass right through (transmit) or die by giving up their energy (absorbed).
A blue dress is blue because it reflects the blue light to our eye and absorbs all the other colors. Red apples reflect red light to our eyes and absorb all the other wavelengths or colors. Now there is deeper meaning going on here. To understand why a red apple reflects red light requires us to look down into the atomic level.
When light goes into snow, it hits all those ice crystals and air pockets and bounces around and some reflects back out. For white snow, all the colors come out. No one color or wavelength is absorbed or scattered more than any other. The “color” of all the light wavelengths combined equally is white. All the colors coming out are the same colors that go in, namely, white light.
A few years ago, we visited the famous Mendenhall Glacier at Juneau, Alaska. The glacial ice looked bluish. Ice is very compact snow or snow without a lot of those air-scattering bubbles. Light can penetrate much deeper into ice compared to snow. The deeper the light goes, the more the longer wavelengths of red get scattered out. The reds are dead and only blue colors are left. The ice takes on a beautiful eerie blue tone.
The record snowfall for any one year in the United States was 1,122 inches (93 feet) at Paradise Ranger Station near Mt. Rainier, Washington, during the 1971-1972 snow season.
Snow is beautiful. It coats everything in a pure white blanket. It helps farmers and is good for the land. It protects seedlings and prevents the frost from going too deep. Snow in the mountains helps fill the depleted reservoirs of the American West.
You may have noticed how quiet it is outside after a fresh snowfall. The snow is fluffy with a ton of air pockets. Snow absorbs sound just like the ceiling tile in many offices and classrooms. After a few days, sound travel returns to its normal pattern.
Snow has excellent insulating properties against the cold. And for a number of reasons. Snow has that six-sided lattice structure that creates air gaps between the snowflakes. The air pockets add to the insulating properties, much the same way that clothes do. Even when the snow melts, the air pockets are retained until they go back into water. The air in the pockets is held near the freezing point even though the temperature outside may be far below zero.
Another plus for snow being an insulator is that snow is white and hence highly reflective. Light is bounced back to its source and to other snow crystals. Any heat absorbed by the snow causes the snow to melt before it refreezes, forming a compacted sheen that is highly reflective.
Survivalists urge the making of snow caves to stay warm and prevent a person from freezing to death if caught in bitter winter weather. Inuit tribes (the old term was Eskimo) make igloos during their hunting trips, building a shelter from snow and ice. The interior walls become glassy as the snow melts and refreezes.
Cold air settles to the bottom of the igloo, so they build their sleeping spaces several feet off the floor. If they build a fire, an opening is left at the top of the igloo to let out smoke.
