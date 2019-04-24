This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How can dinosaur bones still be on Earth after more than 65 million years?
ANSWER: The remains of most plants and animals usually decompose after death. Bacteria breaks down tissue and after months or years, the tissue disintegrates. If the remains are in the right place and for the right time, the bones and teeth may be preserved. What the archeologists and paleontologists dig up, we term a fossil. The remains must be protected from wind and rain, perhaps buried in sediment, rock fragments, sand, gravel or ash. The very best spots are places on Earth that were or continue to be geologically active, such as a volcano that has spewed ash or a mountain that keeps getting pushed up. An example is the Himalayas that are being pushed higher as the land mass of India rams into Asia. The Earth consists of huge plates that move around, scraping against each other with some being pushed up and others pushed down.
Most fossils are found under bodies of water or where water once flowed, covered by sediment and safe from bacteria that live on dry land. Minerals may seep into the pores of slowly decaying bones and help preserve them from further decay.
The biggest dinosaur ever found was the humongous Argentinosaurus, discovered by a farmer in Argentina in 1989. He mistook a leg for a giant piece of petrified wood. One vertebrae was the size of a man. This dinosaur lived between 97 million to 93.5 million years ago. Not much of the skeleton was found but enough to do a fairly accurate reconstruction. The estimated length was 115 feet with a weight of 100 tons. Based on muscle, skeletal and computer simulation, it was estimated to have a speed of about 5 mph.
A geology student in Colorado found a fossil of a dinosaur embryo, an unborn baby dinosaur. It was dated to be between 135 million and 150 million years old. Two baby teeth were poking up from the jaw. Scientists think the baby dinosaur probably died just before it was about to hatch. Dinosaurs laid eggs, which would eventually hatch, so a dinosaur is not born, but hatched.
Wisconsin is rich in the remains of small marine invertebrates, ranging from jellyfish to corals to sponges dating back over 500 million years ago. But no dinosaurs. Wisconsin’s rocks did not preserve fossils well.
Like many other states in central and western United States, Wisconsin was home to thundering herds of woolly mammoths and American mastodons. These giant pachyderms were rendered extinct at the end of the last Ice Age, when it reached its maximum extent some 18,000 years ago.
The tundra that accompanied this last glacier in Wisconsin was the home of the woolly mammoth. They ate grass. When the climate got warmer the tundra gave way to spruce forests, eagerly sought by the mastodon, which fed on cones, twigs and grass.
To be in the presence of a really big dinosaur fossil, go to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago to see Sue, a full sized, near-complete, Tyrannosaurus Rex discovered by roving fossil hunter Sue Hendrickson in 1990 in South Dakota.
There was a dispute between Hendrickson and the owners of the property on which Sue was found. The Field Museum bought Sue at an auction for $8.4 million. Sue was put on display in the year 2000.
In December 2018, Sue was moved into a new permanent exhibit room at the Field Museum. Sue, a meat eater, is over 40 feet long. Scientist don’t know if Sue was a male or female. An asteroid impact off the coast of Mexico 66 million years ago doomed the dinosaurs and many other land and sea creatures, though mammals survived the calamity and later became dominant.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
