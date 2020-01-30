ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Thallium was used in the past as a pesticide to kill rodents and ants. After several accidents, thallium was banned as a poison in the United States in 1972 by a Nixon presidential order. The EPA has outlawed it use. It has not been produced in the United States since 1984.

Over 70 percent of thallium use is for electronics and semiconductors. Some is used for infrared detection devices. An isotope, Tl-201, was employed for checking blood flow in heart muscles. A newer isotope, technetium-99m, is now the standard. Yet, the thallium stress test can show how well blood flows around the heart while a person is exercising or at rest. Thallium is used in specialized glass manufacturing where passage of infrared light is important.

We all ingest tiny amounts of thallium, but smokers take in four times the amount compared to non-smokers. Some thallium compounds are removed from the atmosphere in rain and snow. It’s absorbed by plants and enters the food chain. It builds up in fish.

In modern times, thallium is produced as a by-product from the smelting of copper, zinc, and lead ores. It’s collected in the ducts from the smelter flues or from residues such as slag collected at the end of the smelting process.

What is the method of removing thallium from the human body if poisoning, either deliberate or accidental, is suspected? The answer is to administer Prussian blue. Fed orally, about 20 mg a day, Prussian blue absorbs thallium and passes it down and out through the digestive system. In the later stages of treatment, potassium is used to get thallium out of tissues. Prussian blue was developed as a dye for inks and paints. In medicine, it speeds up the elimination of heavy metals from the body.

Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net. Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

