ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How do airplanes measure their speed through the air?

ANSWER: Vehicles that travel on a surface, such as a highway, measure their speed by the rotation rate of wheels. There is no such surface for an airplane. Airplanes have a metal tube, called a pitot tube, that goes from outside the airplane to an airspeed indicator. Pitot tubes are usually mounted on the wings or fuselage of an aircraft. Airspeed is vital to controlling the plane: Too slow and the aircraft can stall; too fast and it can break apart. The tube is named for Henri Pitot, an 18th-century French scientist, who invented the tool to measure the speed of flowing rivers.

On smaller aircraft, the onrushing air goes into the open pitot tube and causes a flexible metal diaphragm in the air speed instrument to expand. The faster the plane goes, the more the diaphragm expands. The diaphragm expansion is converted by mechanical linkage to dial movement on the front of the gauge so the pilot can read how fast the plane is moving through the air. On larger modern aircraft the principle is the same but electronic.

If the pitot tube(s) are blocked, the pilot gets conflicting air speed information and automatic pilot systems cannot function properly. Three fatal crashes of passenger aircraft show that it is dangerous for pilots to have conflicting information and warnings in the cockpit.

Birgenair Flight 301 crashed shortly after take-off from Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic headed for Germany on Feb. 6, 1996, killing 13 crew and 176 passengers. The aircraft was a fully computerized Boeing 757. From the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, investigators learned that one of the aircraft’s three pitot tubes was blocked. The autopilot got its air speed information from only one main source: the blocked pitot tube.

There are different sources to measure air speed on the 757 to rely on, but investigators noticed that when the trouble started, the captain wasn’t flying on autopilot. Acting on faulty information, the 757’s autopilot system calculated that the plane was traveling too fast, and the pilots raised the nose to slow it down. The aircraft stalled and crashed into the sea.

Investigators believed that the mud dauber wasp, which is well known in the Dominican Republic, was the cause. Mud daubers, looking for nests, choose ones which are more or less tubular, and when they make their nest, the mud dries and hardens. A pitot tube is a perfect home for the wasp, especially as the 757 was lying idle at the airport for 25 days after its last flight, which was more than enough time for the wasp to build its nest in the uncovered pitot tube. Investigators concluded that mud dauber wasps blocked the uncovered pitot tubes, which fed the captain’s air speed indicator, which caused it to malfunction.

Aeroperu Flight 603 was a scheduled flight from Lima, Peru, to Santiago, Chile. The Boeing 757 crashed on Oct. 2, 1996, killing nine crew and 61 passengers. Problems began within two minutes of take-off. The altimeter read zero, but the plane was clearly airborne. The 757 had three altimeters, one for the pilot, one for the co-pilot and one for back-up. All three seemed to be dead.

They were flying at night, over water, with no visual reference points and not able to trust their instrument readings. The captain radioed, “We have no basic instruments. No altimeter. No air speed indicator. We declare an emergency.”

Tape was later found to have covered the 757’s pitot tubes, causing the instruments to go haywire. Maintenance workers had cleaned the jet, covered the ports with tape and forgotten to remove it.

Air France Flight 447, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Paris, France, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, dooming all 228 passengers and crew. The crew stalled the Airbus 330. It took weeks to find the plane, down in over 13,000 feet, and over two years to bring up the flight recorders. Seventy-four bodies were never found.

The July 2020 final report blamed ice forming in the pitot tube which caused the autopilot to disconnect, after which the crew reacted incorrectly. Lawsuits centering on cause and blame continue to this day.