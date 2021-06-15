ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why doesn’t my cell phone have a dial tone like my land line?
ANSWER: The dial tone is used to let you know that a signal is available and that the system is working. If no dial tone, no call can be placed. A cell phone works differently and has no use for a dial tone.
Cell phones have those little bars that tell the owner the signal strength. If the cell phone is out of range of a cell tower, the cell phone will display something like "network unavailable" or "no service" on the screen.
Keep in mind that even when you are not using your cell phone, it remains "on."
The cell phone is a receiver, just like a radio receiver, but with the volume turned down.
The cell phone is listening for any calls that might come in. A cell phone is "off" only when a person turns the power off.
Early telephone systems all had a telephone operator, a real live person. Remember those Andy Griffith Shows? Sheriff Andy Taylor would take the earpiece off the hook, and talk into a separate mouthpiece, "Sarah, get me Mt. Pilot," or Barney Fife would say "Sarah, ring me Juanita at the Bluebird Diner."
Gradually, the live-person telephone operator was eliminated, and the routing of calls became automated in 1963. The dial tone was their way of knowing you picked up the receiver and the system was ready to be used. The dial tone indicated that the telephone exchange was working, the receiver had been taken off the hook, and the telephone receiver is ready to talk into. The dial tone quit when the first number was dialed.
Phone companies used DTMF or Dual-Tone, Multiple Frequency. Each row and each column had a frequency assigned to it. Each number from 0 to 9, plus the star, pound and A, B, C, and D buttons use a blend of two tones. For example, when you hit the number 6 button, you hear a combination of 770 Hz and 1477 Hz.
In cell phones, the act of dialing is different. The entire number is entered into the phone software, and these digits are only transmitted after the SEND key is pressed. Landline phones do not have a SEND key as there is no need to press one.
That DTMF protocol has not changed much in nearly 60 years and has served us well. The dial tone was invented by German engineer August Kruckow in 1908, but the British were the first to put it in widespread practice in 1914. It was introduced in the United States in the 1920s.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower retired in 1961 to his Gettysburg farm. The president himself had never encountered a dial tone. When he picked up his own household phone, his assistant had to explain what the strange noise was, as well as show Eisenhower how to use a rotary dial phone.
Television will show cases where young people, when confronted with a rotary dial telephone, do not know how to use it. Youngsters are growing up today in an era when rotary phones and dial tones are a mystery.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.