ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why doesn’t my cell phone have a dial tone like my land line?

ANSWER: The dial tone is used to let you know that a signal is available and that the system is working. If no dial tone, no call can be placed. A cell phone works differently and has no use for a dial tone.

Cell phones have those little bars that tell the owner the signal strength. If the cell phone is out of range of a cell tower, the cell phone will display something like "network unavailable" or "no service" on the screen.

Keep in mind that even when you are not using your cell phone, it remains "on."

The cell phone is a receiver, just like a radio receiver, but with the volume turned down.

The cell phone is listening for any calls that might come in. A cell phone is "off" only when a person turns the power off.

Early telephone systems all had a telephone operator, a real live person. Remember those Andy Griffith Shows? Sheriff Andy Taylor would take the earpiece off the hook, and talk into a separate mouthpiece, "Sarah, get me Mt. Pilot," or Barney Fife would say "Sarah, ring me Juanita at the Bluebird Diner."