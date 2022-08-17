ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Question: Why is it so easy for someone to make a bomb over the internet but it takes millions of dollars for the government to make one?

Answer: Conventional explosives and bombs are easy to make and are relatively inexpensive. Gunpowder was developed in the 13th century in China. Nitroglycerin was discovered in 1846. Many explosives are derived from nitrogen. The bomb that blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995 was made from a mixture of ammonium nitrate, a common field fertilizer, plus fuel oil. The formulas for most explosives and bombs are well known.

When we think about governments needing millions of dollars to make a bomb, we are talking about nuclear weapons. The development of the first atomic bomb, detonated in 1945 in New Mexico, cost about $2 billion, about $20 billion in today’s dollars. and it took three nations to build. The Los Alamos lab required the greatest concentration of scientific talent ever assembled in one place. Nothing stood in the way to build the first atomic bomb. It was an all-out effort to win and end World War II and it did.

Any government or group that wants to make nuclear weapons must obtain and be able to handle bomb-grade material. They can use Uranium 235, enriched to 90 percent or Plutonium 239. Natural uranium can’t be used in a bomb, and plutonium is not found in nature. Rogue groups might steal the stuff or try to buy it but face almost impossible tasks of trying to make their own. Both materials require huge and expensive processing plants.

Iran is the big concern these days. They’re going the enriched uranium route. In mid-July 2022, they announced, “In a few days, we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium. Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb, but there has been no decision by Iran to build one.” Iran never intended to honor the original nuclear deal. The Iranians have dug an entirely new series of tunnels deep in a mountain south of the main enrichment site at Natanz to obstruct International Atomic Energy Agency investigations.

Nine countries belong to the “nuclear club”: United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. Several countries have the expertise, technical capability, and materials to construct nuclear weapons but choose not to do so: Japan, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands. Most of these non-nuclear countries do not want to go to great expense to build a nuclear arsenal and most do not see “nuclear” as enhancing their security.

China’s nuclear program is worrisome to U.S. officials. China is developing hypersonic, five times the speed of sound, weapons attached to their Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. It’s a global strike capability, Fractional Orbit Bombardment System. Launched into low Earth orbit, a hypersonic glide vehicle can fly and strike anywhere it is targeted. It’s almost impossible to defend against.

Sources: How Stuff Works, Nationalww2museum.