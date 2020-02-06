ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How did tin pest doom the Scott expedition to the South Pole?
ANSWER: The race to be the first to reach the South Pole is a familiar story to school children and adults alike. What is not well-known is the role that chemistry played in the deaths of Englishman Robert Falcon Scott and his four companions.
The Scott caravan set off from its base on the edge of the Antarctic continent for the South Pole in November 1911. Most of the 50-man group were support team members, dropping off caches of food and fuel on the way so that a smaller team of five men would make a final dash for 90 degrees south and could retrieve those supplies on the way back.
The five reached the South Pole on Jan. 17, 1912, only to find the Norwegian team of Roald Amundsen had been there five weeks earlier. They found the Norwegian flag flying over a brown pup tent and a letter to Scott. The deflated party began the 860-mile return journey.
In the best conditions, it would have been an arduous trek. However, the Antarctic gave them some of the worst weather possible. The team was marooned for weeks in snowstorms, facing starvation, scurvy, dehydration, hypothermia and gangrene.
Most devastating was the lack of heating fuel. Kerosene, in cans, was used to cook food and melt snow for drinking water. Pemmican is a highly condensed form of food made from dried ground meat and fat, heavy on protein. A small amount provides a ton of calories.
Robert Falcon Scott had traveled in the Arctic a few years before and noticed the leather seals on the kerosene cans leaked half of the contents. He decided to go with tin-enriched cans with pure tin solder as seals. It turned out to be a bad idea. The returning bedraggled party of four, one had died earlier, found many of the tin kerosene cans empty. Worse, the fuel leaked into the cache of food.
Without kerosene for their stove, they could not cook food or melt snow for drinking water. One went insane and wandered off. The last three pushed on, making their final camp on March 19, 1912, only 11 miles from One-Ton depot, which was loaded with food, fuel, and shelter. A fierce blizzard kept the threesome holed up in their tent, which became their tomb.
What about that tin pest? Whenever pure tin gets extremely cold, a whitish rust creeps over it, much like frost on a window. The white tin breaks into boils and pimples, weakening and corroding the tin until it crumbles and erodes away. In short, it disintegrates. Tin pest has also been called tin disease, tin blight and tin leprosy.
In extreme cold, pure tin transforms from a silvery, ductile metal, called beta-form white tin to a brittle, nonmetallic, alpha-form gray tin, basically a powder. A phase change is occurring. Once the decomposition starts, it speeds up so that the presence of tin pest leads to more tin pest.
Tin pest raises its ugly head in electronic equipment. Tin whiskers occur in electrical equipment where pure tin solder is used. Small metal hairs or tendrils grow between metal solder pads causing short circuits. Traditionally, lead was added to solder to prevent or slow down the hair growths. Since lead is not environmentally friendly, small amounts of antimony or bismuth are added.
Robert Falcon Scott and his two companions perished in the last days of March 1912. A search party found their frozen bodies on November 12, 1912. All their records and logs were recovered. Each had left letters of farewell to their loved ones. Next to their bodies was found 35 pounds of Glossopteris tree fossils, proving that Antarctic has once been warm and connected to other continents. The search party lowered the tent roof over the bodies and a high cairn of snow was erected over it, topped with a cross fashioned from skis. Scott became a national hero in England.
