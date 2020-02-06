ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a friend.

QUESTION: How did tin pest doom the Scott expedition to the South Pole?

ANSWER: The race to be the first to reach the South Pole is a familiar story to school children and adults alike. What is not well-known is the role that chemistry played in the deaths of Englishman Robert Falcon Scott and his four companions.

The Scott caravan set off from its base on the edge of the Antarctic continent for the South Pole in November 1911. Most of the 50-man group were support team members, dropping off caches of food and fuel on the way so that a smaller team of five men would make a final dash for 90 degrees south and could retrieve those supplies on the way back.

The five reached the South Pole on Jan. 17, 1912, only to find the Norwegian team of Roald Amundsen had been there five weeks earlier. They found the Norwegian flag flying over a brown pup tent and a letter to Scott. The deflated party began the 860-mile return journey.

In the best conditions, it would have been an arduous trek. However, the Antarctic gave them some of the worst weather possible. The team was marooned for weeks in snowstorms, facing starvation, scurvy, dehydration, hypothermia and gangrene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}