ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Many small- and medium-sized tractors are built overseas. They are shipped to the United States, the wheels are put on, battery installed and out to the dealerships they go. You see a lot of those orange Japanese Kubota tractors. About half are made in Gainesville, Georgia.

While traveling through Europe, we saw a lot of Fordson tractors. Ford was bought out by Sperry-New Holland. The Ford name was dropped in the year 2000, and its beautiful blue tractors are renamed “New Holland.”

Farmall, or International Harvester, is a case study of a company making a bad move. In July 1958, IH launched a major campaign to introduce a new line of tractors, the 60 series, at its Hinsdale, Illinois, testing farm. IH wined, dined, and entertained over 12,000 dealers from all over the United States and 25 other countries. They introduced the first-of-its-kind six-cylinder 460 and 560 tractors.

Just a year later, these models were recalled due to final drive component failures. The drive train, which had not been updated since 1939, could not take the stress and strain of the more powerful six-cylinder engine. After about 300 hours of wear and tear, the transmission and drive train would fail.