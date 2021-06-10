ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I saw a big red tractor in one field and a big green tractor in another field by Cashton, so how are tractors made?
ANSWER” The big red tractor was most likely a Case IH, and the big green tractor was probably a John Deere.
Tractors are made much like automobiles or trucks. Parts are made separately and brought together on an assembly line. The main frame of the tractor starts down the assembly line. Workers attach the engine, transmission, wheels, and accessories.
Such assembly lines can be seen in Tomah at the Toro plant. As a matter of fact, Toro makes some fairly large tractors for mowing areas such as parks and golf courses. The Toro 7500 G diesel Z Master sports a 37-horsepower Kohler engine and cuts a 96-inch swath.
Case Corporation and International Harvester merged in 1985. Case-IH is headquartered in Racine, and its top-end Case-IH tractors are assembled in Racine. The Steiger and Quadtrac tractors come from Fargo, North Dakota. They are the ones with tracks on their wheels, much like army tanks. We don’t see many of those in our area. Case-IH has plants in Mexico, Japan, Austria, and Germany.
The big John Deere tractors are made at Waterloo, Iowa. Do take their John Deere Tractor Works factory tour. It’s free, but you must make reservations. Smaller John Deere tractors are manufactured in Augusta, Georgia, and Greeneville, Tennessee. John Deere lawnmowers and Gators are made in Horicon. John Deere tractors are made in Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Germany and Russia.
Many small- and medium-sized tractors are built overseas. They are shipped to the United States, the wheels are put on, battery installed and out to the dealerships they go. You see a lot of those orange Japanese Kubota tractors. About half are made in Gainesville, Georgia.
While traveling through Europe, we saw a lot of Fordson tractors. Ford was bought out by Sperry-New Holland. The Ford name was dropped in the year 2000, and its beautiful blue tractors are renamed “New Holland.”
Farmall, or International Harvester, is a case study of a company making a bad move. In July 1958, IH launched a major campaign to introduce a new line of tractors, the 60 series, at its Hinsdale, Illinois, testing farm. IH wined, dined, and entertained over 12,000 dealers from all over the United States and 25 other countries. They introduced the first-of-its-kind six-cylinder 460 and 560 tractors.
Just a year later, these models were recalled due to final drive component failures. The drive train, which had not been updated since 1939, could not take the stress and strain of the more powerful six-cylinder engine. After about 300 hours of wear and tear, the transmission and drive train would fail.
International Harvester sent repair crews all across the country working day and night and weekends. It cost the company a bundle. Bad news travels fast among farmers. Many customers lost faith in IH and migrated to John Deere’s New Generation of Power tractors introduced in 1960.
I love this question because I love tractors, especially those old tractors. Growing up on that Oak Grove Ridge farm down in Crawford County, I recall three tractors my Dad had over a three-decade period.
The first was an Allis Chalmers-U built in the early 1940s. It was his first tractor and had steel cleats instead of rubber tires. He let me sit on his lap and pretend I was driving.
Then Dad bought a red Massey Harris ’44 in 1949, and I drove that one for many of my early years on the farm. It had no power steering and had those inclined front wheels. If you hit a furrow at an angle, that steering wheel would whip around. It had a pulley to run the threshing machine, corn shedder, hammer mill and buzz saw. It also had power take-off and corn cultivators.
In the late 1950’s he traded for a Farmall 460, with power steering and torque amplifier. I thought it was a huge tractor at the time. I recently saw a Farmall 460 at a tractor fair and was struck by how tiny it is compared to the big tractors we see today.
If you like to look at old tractors, attend Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration in May or Westby’s Old Time Tractor Show in August.