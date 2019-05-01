This week’s question was asked by a nephew.
QUESTION: Why don't we have a moon colony yet?
ANSWER: There’s a feeling among many scientists that the only reason to go to the Moon is to see the Moon. It’s not a good place to colonize. Mars is much better. Some say that the Moon is a good source of raw materials. But asteroids are better for mining purposes.
Others say that Mars is not good for space colonization. Scientists may want to go to Mars, and yes, some tourists might want to go to Mars. But as a place to live, not really good. Orbital colonies are the way to go. What are our options and goals for the future of space? Opinions vary widely.
Any space colony will require some basic necessities; oxygen to breathe, food, water, shelter from temperature extremes, protection from cosmic radiation and clothes. Those are the basics to sustain life.
Predictions of a lunar colony go way back to 1638 and was suggested by Bishop John Wilkins. Russian Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, early rocket pioneer, advocated such a colony in the early 1900s. In 1954, science-fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke proposed a lunar base of inflatable modules covered in lunar soil. He included an algae-based air purifier, small nuclear reactor for power, electromagnetic cannon to launch cargo and fuel up to orbiting craft.
Currently Elon Musk of Tesla Motors fame, and Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Amazon, have expressed interest in a Moon base. Bezos certainly has the bucks to accomplish putting a permanent base on the Moon. As of July 2018, Bezos was declared the richest man on Earth, with a net worth of a mere $150 billion.
What are some advantages of constructing and maintaining a Moon colony?
1. A lunar base could be a launch site for spacecraft to Mars. Launching rockets from the Moon takes less thrust than launching from Earth, because the Moon’s gravity is lower.
2. The energy or power to launch from the Earth to the Moon is lower than going to any other body.
3. Transit time is only three days. Transit time to Mars is eight months.
4. A colony on the Moon would set up a test to see how humans live, work and survive in low gravity for long periods of time.
5. The round-trip communications time between the Earth and the Moon is a bit under three seconds. The round-trip communications time between Earth and Mars varies from eight minutes to 40 minutes, depending where Earth and Mars are located in their orbits around the sun.
6. The lack of an atmosphere on the Moon makes it an ideal place to plant a telescope.
There are some disadvantages to constructing a Moon colony.
1. The lunar night is about 14 days long . That means that solar power is a problem unless the lunar colony is built near the poles. Waiting 14 days for sunrise means that batteries would have to be taken to the Moon that could store tons of electrical power.
2. The Moon has very little nitrogen, hydrogen and carbon.
3. It remains controversial if the Moon has usable water. It’s not a sure thing.
4. It’s uncertain if the one-sixth lunar gravity has long-term health effects on bone and muscle mass and the human immune system.
5. Our Earth’s atmosphere acts as a protective shield from cosmic rays and the solar wind (a stream of protons). No such shield exists on the Moon.
6. The lack of an atmosphere ups the chances of being struck by meteors. Even small pebbles and dust can damage or destroy above-ground structures.
7. Moon dust is an extremely abrasive glassy substance formed by micrometeorites and it sticks to everything. The American astronauts found that out the hard way. All 12 suffered from respiratory problems on the return flights. Same with the six that did not land on the Moon but remained in the orbiting Apollo craft.
8. Growing crops on the Moon will not be easy. The soil is nitrogen poor. There are no bees for pollination.
9. There is no carbon dioxide for plants to take in.
10. Establishing a lunar base may not have the public support that the Apollo program had in the 1960s and 1970s.
Those are some of the pros and cons for establishing a lunar colony. The best guess it that most funding must come from private sources. We, the United States, are deeply in debt. It’s doubtful the public will back an expensive lunar outpost.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
