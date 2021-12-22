ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Are microchips put in COVID-19 vaccines?

ANSWER: Social media is great — interactive technologies that permit the creating and exchange of information, interests and ideas. Social media allows all forms of expression via virtual communities and networks. It allows people to stay in contact with others and to see what people are doing and thinking.

There is a downside. Research suggests that negative experiences on social media are linked to symptoms of depression, especially among young people. Another danger is the spreading of rumors, falsehoods and conspiracies.

One of those conspiracy theories circulating is that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips that governments or global elites, like Bill Gates, use to track citizens. There have been TikTok videos gone viral claiming the chips make vaccinated arms magnetic.

Such claims are ridiculous. If you had your vaccine shots, you know that the needle is so small you hardly feel it. The inside diameter of the needle is between .26 millimeters and .41 millimeters. (A millimeter is about the thickness of a dime). Any usable chip is roughly the size of a grain of rice, which would require a syringe about 13 times larger than the one used to inject the vaccine. Ouch! In addition, the microchip would need a power source to transmit a signal through at least an inch of muscle, fat and skin.

Governments, businesses, advertisers and mega-companies have all kinds of ways of tracking you and me: credit cards, cell phones, driver’s licenses and purchases we make. They don’t need to fool around with vaccines.

There is no shortage of conspiracy theories out there. The more prevalent ones would be the John F. Kennedy assassination, Princess Diana’s death, UFO’s and the Roswell, New Mexico stories, the Holocaust, the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King and the World Trade Center Towers destruction on 9/11. There are dozens more.

After almost 60 years, a majority of Americans believe that Kennedy was the victim of some kind of conspiracy. The possible perpetrators include the CIA, FBI, KGB, mafia, Castro/Cuba, Lyndon Johnson, Secret Service, military-industrial complex, banking cartels, world governments and a host of minor cabals. Yet, no credible evidence has arisen to indicate that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the sole perpetrator.

The same dynamic was at work when Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in a Paris tunnel in August 1997. Arguably one of the most beautiful and admired women in the world and a member of royalty, Princess Diana was killed in her prime of life. Never mind that she wasn’t wearing a seat belt that could easily have saved her life, or that her driver was drunk and on anti-depressants, that the car struck a pillar on a roadway that had no guardrails, and that the car was moving at twice the speed limit. People do not want princesses to perish this way. Her demise must be the result of some plot was the thinking of many.

Conspiracy theorists cling to any little discrepancy, unknown, anomaly, or pure happenstance. They tend to discount the overwhelming evidence that the murder, in the Kennedy case, was the act of a lone shooter.

There is a tendency in which people who believe in one conspiracy theory are likely to believe in many other improbable and often contradictory theories. If high officials or powerful organizations can carry off one conspiracy, such as the JFK murder, then it is easier for the mind to slide into a belief that extraterrestrials are living among us, and the government is covering it up. Or that men never landed on the moon, or that fluoridation is part of a communist or fascist plot, or that world governments are controlled by a Trilateral Commission, or that 911 was pulled off by U.S. government agents or that the Holocaust never occurred, or that… and the list is nearly endless.

Conspiracy theories are harmless for the most part. People believe what they want to believe. Conspiracy sells. But people should not feel so hopeless that they disengage from the political process and ignore the pressing issues of our country.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

