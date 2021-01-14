ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Despite much evidence of low-level pain, fish are not afforded the legal protections given to farm animals, lab animals and pets. In the United States, the Animal Welfare Act protects most warm-blooded animals used in research and sold as pets, but excludes fish, amphibians and reptiles.

Pain is actually a useful survival tool. It is a two-fold experience. First, there is the process of our nerves communicating with the brain. Second, there is the response to the pain, and this response varies from person to person.

Say a person touches a hot stove burner. Nerve impulses travel to the brain, registers the burn, and the brain tells the arm to do a quick retraction. The pain is telling our body to react, lest there is tissue damage.

Our brain is big enough to record that negative emotional reaction and to store a memory of the unpleasant experience. That is why most kids will touch a hot stove only once. Fish have no such capability.

Some people may argue that fish feel pain because they see a fish flopping about on the fishing line or trashing about in the boat or on shore after being pulled in. But that response is no different than being pursued by a predator or being startled by a vibration in the water.

Go ahead and feel sorry for the fish, but what about the poor lobster? They look rather wretched swimming around in those grocery store or restaurant tanks, their pincers banded together. Little do they know that in a matter of hours or days, they will be thrown into a pot of steaming water and boiled alive. That whistling steam escaping from their shells is really a final goodbye scream.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.

