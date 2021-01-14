ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I see people ice fishing on Lake Tomah, so do fish feel pain?
ANSWER: Whether or not fish feel pain has been debated for years. Google “do fish feel pain,” and you’ll find answers and opinions all over the place. The balance of scientific opinion says yes, but it is different than for humans. “Fish do feel pain. It’s likely different from what humans feel, but it is still a kind of pain. At the anatomical level, fish have neurons known as nociceptors, which detect potential harm, such as high temperatures, intense pressure and caustic chemicals. Fish produce the same opioids, the body’s innate painkillers, that mammals do.”
Fish operate on brainstem and spinal cord functions only. Fish do not have a large, dense, cerebral cortex that humans and primates possess. Human existence is dominated by massively developed brain hemispheres. In addition, cold-blooded animals such as fish, snakes, lizards and frogs have simpler brains than warm-blooded vertebrates, such as birds and mammals. Fish have the simplest type of brain of any vertebrate, while we humans, have the most complex brains of any species. Fish lack the structural elements, called the neocortex, necessary to feel pain that we humans feel.
The brain of a fish is like a Model T Ford, simple but efficient and with limited capabilities. The brain of a human is like a modern luxury car with electronic fuel injection, powerful engine, climate control, emission controls, all-wheel drive, state-of-the-art sound system and computerized monitoring systems.
Despite much evidence of low-level pain, fish are not afforded the legal protections given to farm animals, lab animals and pets. In the United States, the Animal Welfare Act protects most warm-blooded animals used in research and sold as pets, but excludes fish, amphibians and reptiles.
Pain is actually a useful survival tool. It is a two-fold experience. First, there is the process of our nerves communicating with the brain. Second, there is the response to the pain, and this response varies from person to person.
Say a person touches a hot stove burner. Nerve impulses travel to the brain, registers the burn, and the brain tells the arm to do a quick retraction. The pain is telling our body to react, lest there is tissue damage.
Our brain is big enough to record that negative emotional reaction and to store a memory of the unpleasant experience. That is why most kids will touch a hot stove only once. Fish have no such capability.
Some people may argue that fish feel pain because they see a fish flopping about on the fishing line or trashing about in the boat or on shore after being pulled in. But that response is no different than being pursued by a predator or being startled by a vibration in the water.
Go ahead and feel sorry for the fish, but what about the poor lobster? They look rather wretched swimming around in those grocery store or restaurant tanks, their pincers banded together. Little do they know that in a matter of hours or days, they will be thrown into a pot of steaming water and boiled alive. That whistling steam escaping from their shells is really a final goodbye scream.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.