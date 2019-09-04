ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER
This week’s question was asked by a kid at a picnic.
QUESTION: Can airplanes stand still in the air?
ANSWER:
No! Airplanes stay in the air due to the shape of their wings. Air moving over the top of the wing has a greater distance to travel than air beneath the wing. That faster flow of air over the top of the wing creates a lower pressure on the top of the wing and a higher pressure on the bottom of the wing. The higher pressure on the bottom of the wing is termed lift. It’s classical Bernoulli’s Principle that states that wherever there is fast flow of a fluid, there is low pressure.
There’s an additional factor going on here. Planes take advantage of Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. As air moving over the wing gets forced down, there is an equal and opposing force generated. The bottom of the wing gets pushed up and the top of the wing gets pulled up.
Can an airplane stand still in the air? Not really. That would violate the laws of physics. You need that difference in airflow on the top of the wing compared to the bottom of the wing. Now if we could rapidly rotate that wing, we would have that difference in airflow. That’s a helicopter, a rotating wing or airfoil.
A small airplane, such as a Piper Cub or Cessna 150, can stand still if there is a very strong headwind coming towards it. You may have seen radio-controlled aircraft that fly very slow compared to the full-sized versions. In a brisk wind that RC plane may not only stand still, it can even move backward.
Can an airliner move backwards? Yes, not in the air but rather on the ground. Jet aircraft have “thrust reversers” which divert the engine’s thrust so that it acts against the forward travel of the airplane, providing deceleration. Thrust reversing devices are used to block the blast and redirect it forward. Thrust reversers slow down the plane just after touch-down, reducing wear on the brakes and allowing shorter landing distances. Reverse thrust can reduce the landing roll by a quarter or more.
Some propeller-driven aircraft have the capability to reverse the controllable-pitch propellers to a negative angle. Thrust is provided in the opposite direction to travel and the airplane can back up. That’s on the ground, of course.
The very first thrust reversers were used on the Boeing 707 that started flying commercially in 1958. It used a pair of hydraulically-operated "bucket" type doors to reverse the hot gas stream. The two reverser buckets were hinged so when deployed, they block the rearward flow of the exhaust and redirect it with a forward direction.
Several airplanes were designed to use thrust reversers while in flight. The Douglas DC-8, the Concorde, the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, and some Soviet aircraft facilitated quick descent in flight at acceptable speeds. Their use produces significant aircraft buffeting, so actual use is less common on passenger flights and more common on cargo and ferry flights, where passenger comfort is not a concern.
There have been seven serious aircraft accidents with thrust reversers. The worst two were:
- May 1991, Lauda Air (Austria) Flight 004, a Boeing 767, had an accidental deployment of the left engine's thrust reverser, which caused the airliner to go into a rapid dive and break up in mid-air. All 213 passengers and 10 crew were killed.
- July 17, 2007, TAM (Brazil) Flight 3054, an Airbus A320, crashed after landing at Sao Paulo, Brazil, hitting a Shell Gas station, cars, and finally the TAM Express building, killing a total of 199 people, 187 aboard the plane and 12 on the ground, leaving no survivors. The crash was attributed to a malfunction in the right thrust reverser.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.