ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

The Nobel Prizes in chemistry, physics, physiology/medicine, literature and economic science are awarded annually in Stockholm by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science. The more famous Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The King and Queen of Norway attend.

There is one woman that history now recognizes got cheated out of a Nobel Prize. That would be Lise Meitner. Born in Austria in 1878, Meitner worked with Otto Hahn at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin, Germany.

When Hitler came to power in 1933, Lise Meitner, born of Jewish parents, was protected by her Austrian citizenship. But after the Anschluss, the annexation of Austria into the Third Reich in March 1938, her situation became desperate. She made a daring undercover escape to the Netherlands, then traveled to neutral Sweden.

Lise Meitner corresponded with Otto Hahn and the two met in Copenhagen in November 1938. They planned to carry out a new round of experiments on the fission of uranium, but Meitner could not go back to Nazi Germany, so the experiment was done by Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann.