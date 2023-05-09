QUESTION: What would happen if you dropped a bowling ball off the roof of that three-story building in Tomah?

ANSWER: Ouch, that could hurt — if anyone below is hit! Let’s assume a drop of 40 feet, and we’ll select the popular adult male league bowling ball, at 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms).

That bowling ball will not be slowed much by air resistance or air friction and will never reach terminal velocity in that short distance of 40 feet.

Terminal velocity is the maximum velocity that any falling object will attain. A falling object will go faster and faster until the force of weight down by gravitational pull, is equal to the drag force of air resistance upward. When those two opposing forces are equal, the object no longer accelerates (goes faster and faster) and continues to fall at a constant speed.

Here is what will happen. The bowling ball will accelerate, which means that it will go faster and faster until it hits the ground. The acceleration rate is 32 feet per second per second. After one second of fall, the bowling ball will be traveling at 32 feet per second (22 mph). After two seconds, it will be going at a speed of 64 feet per second (44 mph). After three seconds, the speed of the ball will be 96 feet per second (66 mph). In the metric system, the acceleration rate is a bit under 10 meters per second per second. The actual number is 9.8 m/s2.

The distance an object falls is calculated from a formula: d = ½ a t2. We would say it as: the distance fallen is equal to one-half, multiplied by the acceleration, multiplied by the time squared. Stay with me here, we’re almost to the ground!

If we plug in that fall distance of 40 feet, and an acceleration of 32 feet per second per second, we get a time to fall of 1.6 seconds. If you are on the ground looking up, you will get to about “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallo…” Then, it is lights out! The speed of the bowling ball on impact would be about 51 feet per second or 35 mph.

A tennis ball, traveling at 35 mph, would be no big deal if it hit a person on the head. Perhaps a mild cuss word would be in order. But a 15-pound bowling ball would dent the cranium and likely be fatal.

It’s all based on kinetic energy, the energy of motion. The equation (I promise it is the last one) is KE = ½ m v2. We would recite it as; the kinetic energy, in joules, is equal to one-half multiplied by the mass (in kilograms), multiplied by the velocity (in meters per second) squared.

A tennis ball, dropped 40 feet from the top of Murray’s on Main, would acquire 7.3 joules of kinetic energy. That bowling ball, dropped the same distance, would attain 870 joules of kinetic energy. That’s well over 100 times more, enough to cause the utmost brain destruction.