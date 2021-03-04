ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did the doctors wear those blue-green outfits when I had an operation in La Crosse last year?
ANSWER: Those blue-green (cyan) operating room outfits are called scrubs. Scrubs got their name because they were originally donned by operating room personnel when they were sterilizing themselves, a process commonly referred to as “scrubbing in.”
Perhaps you’ve seen those pictures of the American flag printed in yellow and green. You are requested to stare at the flag for 30 to 60 seconds and then move your eyes to a white surface. You see a flag with the correct colors. When the eye looks at a strong color for a long time, the cones in the retina of the eye become fatigued. Then when you look at a white surface, there is a strong afterimage of the complimentary colors. Any two colors that make white are complimentary.
Doctors stare at red blood for a long time and under bright lights. If the doctor looked up and saw an assistant’s white scrub suit, there would be a disturbing blue-green afterimage. But if the assistant’s clothes are already blue-green, the afterimage is barely noticeable.
Cyan-colored scrubs were not always the fashion with surgeons. Back in the day, doctors worked in the same black suit they wore on the street. They prided themselves on not getting a drop of blood on their clothing. That was before the germ theory and sanitation.
By the late 1800s, however, doctors and scientists had begun to realize the importance of keeping facilities as clean as possible to prevent bacteria from growing and infectious diseases from spreading. The color white connoted cleanliness, and hospitals started transitioning to white sheets and white garb to reflect their crusade against germs.
The color white also stood for something else, truth and transparency. The word candor, meaning “frankness” and “freedom from mental bias,” derives from the Latin verb candere, which translates as “to be white and shining.”
Try this afterimage yourself. Cut out a heart from a glossy bright green paper and a yellow border and mount them on a light gray paper. Put a small black dot in the center. Make a dot in the center of another sheet of plain white paper. Stare at the heart for 30 seconds focusing on the black dot. Do not blink. Immediately look at the dot on the plain white paper focusing on the black dot. After staring at the green and yellow heart, an afterimage is seen of a red heart bordered in blue.
You can take a shortcut and go to the Internet and type in “afterimages.” A whole bunch comes up, including the well-known American flag.
Sources: How Stuff Works.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.