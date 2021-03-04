ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did the doctors wear those blue-green outfits when I had an operation in La Crosse last year?

ANSWER: Those blue-green (cyan) operating room outfits are called scrubs. Scrubs got their name because they were originally donned by operating room personnel when they were sterilizing themselves, a process commonly referred to as “scrubbing in.”

Perhaps you’ve seen those pictures of the American flag printed in yellow and green. You are requested to stare at the flag for 30 to 60 seconds and then move your eyes to a white surface. You see a flag with the correct colors. When the eye looks at a strong color for a long time, the cones in the retina of the eye become fatigued. Then when you look at a white surface, there is a strong afterimage of the complimentary colors. Any two colors that make white are complimentary.

Doctors stare at red blood for a long time and under bright lights. If the doctor looked up and saw an assistant’s white scrub suit, there would be a disturbing blue-green afterimage. But if the assistant’s clothes are already blue-green, the afterimage is barely noticeable.