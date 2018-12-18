This week’s question was asked by a relative.
QUESTION: What animals use echolocation and how does it work?
ANSWER: The best-known animal employing echolocation is the bat. Other animals using echolocation include whales, dolphins, shrews and a few small birds. Echolocation is rare among birds, but two South American species have developed the ability; the oilbird and swiftlet. Both use echolocation to navigate in the dark. The shrew, a mole-like creature, emits ultrasonic sound and uses the echoes to locate insects and to find their passage through leaf litter and tunnels under snow.
How does echolocation work? Let’s use the bat as an example. Bats make sound the same way we humans make sound, by air moving across vibrating vocal chords. It should be noted that a few bat species emit sound from their mouth and a few species emit sound from their wings.
The sounds produced are in the ultrasonic range, which is above the range of human hearing. The high-pitch sound travels through the air as a wave and will bounce off any object it hits, such as an insect. The bat listens for a return echo. Its tiny brain processes that information to determine how far away the object is located based on the time of the return echo.
The bat can figure out the direction the same way you and I can tell the direction of a sound. If the return energy hits the right ear first, then the object is to the right. What about up or down? Bat ears have a very complex series of folds that help the bat fix the insect’s vertical position. Echoes coming from above hit the outer folds at a different point than return waves from below. The intensity of the echo gives a clue to the size of the insect. The larger the insect, the more intense the echo. The bat can fix the direction and speed of the insect based on the pitch or frequency of the echo. It’s the same principle as Doppler radar used by aircraft and police units. If the insect is moving toward the bat, the pitch will be higher. If moving way, the pitch will be lower.
It’s truly amazing how such a small animal with a tiny brain can process so much information and do it so quickly. It should be pointed out that bats do have excellent vision. They use both their sonar and vision to hunt prey. The phrase “blind as a bat” is a misnomer. Echolocation gives the bat an additional sense to find food at night and navigate in dark places, such as caves.
The oilbird is a large nocturnal fruit-eating bird living in caves in Central and South America. About the size of a pigeon, the oilbird sends out sounds that we humans can hear, a series of 250 rapid clicks per second. The oilbird comes out at night, hovering while plucking fruit from tress.
The swiftlet uses echolocation for navigating in the dark. The cave-dwelling swiftlet is found in southeast Asia and the Philippines. Swiftlets emit sound in the 1,500 to 5,000 Hz range, higher than the oilbird, but certainly audible to us humans.
Dolphins and whales have eyesight, same as bats. Both use echolocation to help find things that they cannot see with their eyesight. It gives them advantages in seeking food and moving about. Dolphins emit sounds by creating tiny vibrations with their lips. It’s similar to the humming sound that humans produce.
After emitting sound, the dolphin pauses for a few seconds to listen for important information about its surroundings. It helps them identify the size, shape, and distance of objects, including the ocean floor and coral reef. Their built-in sonar permits dolphins to determine the speed they are traveling and to track the path of creatures moving toward them.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.
