ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by: a person at church.

QUESTION: How do your fingernails grow?

ANSWER: Fingernails grow all the time. They grow faster than toenails. Fingernails grow about three millimeters in a month. A millimeter is about the thickness of a dime. It takes about six months for the fingernail to grow its entire length, from the root to the free end. Growth slows down with age and with poor circulation.

Fingernails grow faster in young people, faster in males, and faster in the summertime. They grow faster on your right hand if you are righthanded, and faster on your left hand if you are lefthanded. New nail material grows out from the base of the nail whether they are cut or not cut.

A fingernail is produced by living skin cells in the finger. The nail plate is the visible part of the nail. The nail bed is the skin beneath the nail plate. The cuticle is the tissue that overlaps the plate and rims the base of the nail. The nail fold is the skin that frames and supports the nail on three sides. The lunula is that whitish half-moon at the base of the nail, and the matrix is the hidden part of the nail under the cuticle. Fingernails can be complicated!