ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by: a person at church.
QUESTION: How do your fingernails grow?
ANSWER: Fingernails grow all the time. They grow faster than toenails. Fingernails grow about three millimeters in a month. A millimeter is about the thickness of a dime. It takes about six months for the fingernail to grow its entire length, from the root to the free end. Growth slows down with age and with poor circulation.
Fingernails grow faster in young people, faster in males, and faster in the summertime. They grow faster on your right hand if you are righthanded, and faster on your left hand if you are lefthanded. New nail material grows out from the base of the nail whether they are cut or not cut.
A fingernail is produced by living skin cells in the finger. The nail plate is the visible part of the nail. The nail bed is the skin beneath the nail plate. The cuticle is the tissue that overlaps the plate and rims the base of the nail. The nail fold is the skin that frames and supports the nail on three sides. The lunula is that whitish half-moon at the base of the nail, and the matrix is the hidden part of the nail under the cuticle. Fingernails can be complicated!
Fingernails grow out of that matrix. Fingernails are made of keratin, the same hardened protein that is found in hair and skin. New cells grow in the matrix and older cells are pushed out, compacted and become that flattened, hardened familiar form.
Fingernails are very useful. They protect the finger from harm. They help improve dexterity. The fingertip has many nerve endings which feed our brain with information about the objects we touch.
Fingernails, toenails, and hair do not continue to grow after a person dies. That myth grew out of the 1928 book, All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque. Remarque was a German veteran of World War I.
The 1959 movie The Tingler, starring Vincent Price, added to the myth. Price plays Dr. Warren Chapin, a pathologist who conducts autopsies on executed prisoners at the state prison.
The condition of fingernails can offer clues to our overall health. Very pale nails can sometimes be a sign of anemia, congestive heart failure, liver disease or malnutrition.
Yellow nails could mean a fungal infection. As the infection worsens, the nail bed may retract, and nails may thicken and crumble. In rare cases, yellow nails can indicate a more serious condition such as severe thyroid disease, lung disease, diabetes or psoriasis.
Bluish tint nails may be a signpost the body isn't getting enough oxygen. This could indicate a lung problem, such as emphysema. Some heart problems can be associated with bluish nails.
A rippled or pitted nail surface is an early sign of psoriasis or inflammatory arthritis. Discoloration of the nail is common; the skin under the nail can appear reddish-brown.
Dry or brittle nails that frequently crack or split have been linked to thyroid disease. Cracking or splitting combined with a yellowish hue is more likely due to a fungal infection. Indentations that run across the nail (Beau’s lines) appear when nail growth under the cuticle is stopped. Vertical ridges are harmless. They occur as we get older.
Biting your nails may be nothing more than an old habit, but in some cases it's a sign of persistent anxiety that could benefit from treatment. Nail biting or picking has also been linked to obsessive-compulsive disorder. As usual, rely on your doctor for a reading on your nails.
Sources: dermatology.com, CNNhealth.com, WebMD.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.