This week’s question was asked by a kid at a church supper.
QUESTION: What is measles like?
ANSWER: Measles outbreaks have been garnering headlines for the past few months. As of the end of April 2019, 704 cases were reported in the United States, a 25-year high. Health officials have been surprised that measles had made a “comeback.” Dreaded diseases, such as smallpox, polio and rubella had been wiped out. Measles had been eliminated by the year 2000.
Before the measles vaccine existed, three to four million people contracted the disease every year. Over 50,000 were hospitalized and 500 died each year. There was a big outbreak in December 2014 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. A total of 42 people were infected, and five were Disney employees. The outbreak is believed to have started from a person who became infected overseas with measles, then visited the California amusement park.
An outbreak of 383 cases occurred in 2014 among the unvaccinated Amish communities in Ohio. Another large outbreak occurred among unvaccinated people in the Orthodox Jewish communities of New York and New Jersey in 2018. That outbreak was associated with travelers who brought the measles back from Israel. The Centers for Disease Control claims that 82 people brought measles to the United States from other countries in the year 2018.
The measles vaccine has been available since 1963. The vaccination rate in the United States is about 95 percent. That is high enough to keep the measles virus at bay. Outbreaks happen when clusters of unvaccinated people gather in the same area.
The measles virus lives in the mucus of the nose and throat. An infected person who coughs or sneezes throws out droplets of the virus that can live up to two hours. The small droplets hang in the air. If a nearby person breathes them in, the virus lodges in the throat and lungs and multiplies through the rest of the body. It’s very contagious. An unvaccinated person in the same room or area has a 90 percent chance of getting it.
Measles is difficult to deal with. An infected person can be contagious four days before getting the telltale rash. That same person could easily spread the virus without knowing they have it. They continue to be contagious four days after the rash is gone.
Symptoms of measles generally start with a high temperature of 104-plus along with a runny nose; red, watery eyes and a cough. After a few days, small blue-white bumps appear inside the cheeks. Then comes the red rash, beginning at the hairline and going south through the rest of the body and out onto the hands and feet. The infected victim may lose appetite and may try to avoid bright lights.
A small percentage of people will get dehydrated. Some will get an ear infection, and worse, pneumonia and lung infection. A tiny percentage will die of pneumonia or encephalitis (the scientific name for swelling of the brain). A few will have hearing difficulties later in life. The most vulnerable in the population are kids under five and adults over age 20. For every 1,000 children who get measles, one or two will die from it.
There is a steady stream of anti-vaccination chatter on social media. Fears center on the idea that the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine causes autism. The MMR vaccination is a two-shot deal, with the first dose given to children at 12-15 months. The second shot is scheduled for between 5-6 years.
Fortunately, the death rate from measles is very low. Unfortunately, that may be one of the reasons some parents resist getting their kids vaccinated. “Oh, it’s not such a bad condition” is a common feeling. They know that measles, mumps and chicken pox are not life-threatening. “Childhood illnesses are okay, and my kid can build an immune system,” is a common refrain.
The overwhelming opinion of the medical profession and the CDC is that vaccines are safe and increasingly necessary. Thanks for advice from Dr. Michael J. Saunders.
