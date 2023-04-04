QUESTION: What are some examples of bad science in movies?

ANSWER: The night sky in the 1997 "Titanic" movie was all wrong. When astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson pointed that out to director James Cameron, Cameron got it right in the 2012 re-release.

After the 2004 "The Day After Tomorrow" flick, one critic penned, “a disarmingly pulpy, eye-popping disaster during its first half, and an increasingly dull survival melodrama during its second, an end-of-civilization tale that plays fast and loose with science.” One example: When flooded Manhattan freezes over, the water turning to ice would crush all the buildings. The movie doesn’t show that. Another example: ice ages take centuries to occur, not a matter of days as shown in the movie.

The science silliness in the X-Men series of movies could make Charles Darwin turn over in this grave. The mutants in X-Men blow up trains by developing awesome superpowers in an instant, or at least a few hours. Skeletal reconstructions show that Neandertals had brains larger than our own, and archaeological digs reveal that they had a distinct culture but used some of the same tools that our ancestors did. There is little evidence that Neandertals and modern humans were in open conflict.

During the last ice age, Neandertals may simply have fared poorly and gone extinct largely on their own, with modern humans later occupying their old territories. One recent study suggests that Neandertals were essentially gone from Europe 40,000 years ago, thousands of years before modern humans arrived. In any case, Professor X and Magneto had it wrong. Neandertals occupying Washington, D.C.? That’s just a rumor!

Sound effects are a vital part of any movie and the Star Wars films made ample use. The first Star Wars film opened in theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 1977. Who can forget the kidnapped rebel leader, Leia, played by Carrie Fisher, and Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill and Han Solo played by Harrison Ford? A great cast of characters. Throw in C3PO, R2D2, and Darth Vader. Many moviegoers peg the original movie as the best of the Star Wars series. The film received seven Oscars and grossed $800 million and netted $461 million.

Recall all those TIE fighters trying to destroy the Millennium Falcon: those laser cannons, bullets whizzing, booms, explosions, the shrieks of the TIE fighters. All made up. There is no sound in space. Space is a vacuum. Sound is a vibration, and if there are no air particles to vibrate, there is no sound. The bad science can be forgiven. It would not be much of a movie without the soundtrack, and the Star Wars films sold a lot of popcorn.

"Armageddon" was a 1998 thriller, a fun flick, but not believable. It is not credible that a Texas-sized asteroid could be smacked by a comet and knock it out of orbit and its new motion will impact the Earth. Is it possible that Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Ben Affleck can land on this rogue hunk of rock, drill a hole and place a nuclear bomb that will blow it to smithereens? It’s a real stretch.

The 2015 "Martian-Bring Him Home" film with Matt Damon, Jeff Daniels, Jessica Chastain, and Kristin Wiig was visually stunning with great special effects. The atmospheric pressure on Mars is only about one-hundredth of what it is on Earth, so the winds during a Martian storm would be way too low to topple a spacecraft and much too weak to move large rocks. There are dust storms on Mars, but the particles are extremely fine and behave like puffs of smoke instead of the raging windstorms shown in the Mars movie. The director admitted he took creative license. Creative license is another way of saying, “the heck with the science, we create a story that sells tickets.”

The appalling science in some movies can be forgiven if one recognizes that film producers are attempting to entertain, not teach correct science principles. The only drawback is that sometimes people take in incorrect stuff and do not separate the science from science fiction.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.