ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is there any real evidence the Big Bang really happened?

ANSWER: The idea of the entire universe exploding out of a single, infinitely small point seems pretty far-fetched, if not impossible. However, there’s lots of evidence and goes back about 400 years, which is fairly new in the extensive history of mankind.

For a long time, it looked as if the universe had always been here, with infinite space, full of stars and no beginning and no end. The big questions: How big is the universe and how did it begin? It was the invention of the telescope that permitted we humans to look into space with incredible detail.

Around 1950, astronomers discovered something remarkable. Objects in space were moving away from us and away from each other. Lots of observations and experiments later, scientists realized that almost every galaxy in the universe is moving away from every other galaxy. Since galaxies are moving apart, it’s logical that at a time in the far distant past, they must have been much closer together. Scientists came up with an extraordinary theory. At some point, every piece of matter in the universe must have been squashed together into an unthinkably tiny point. And not just matter, but the very dimensions of space itself, height, width, breadth and time were all smooshed together. It really doesn’t make a lot of sense, but there’s some extremely complex math that backs up the theory. The supercomputer has allowed cosmology people to run all sorts of simulations to see how the Big Bang could have worked.

The name Big Bang is sort of a misnomer. It implies a big explosion. But it is more like someone blowing up a balloon really fast. The universe isn’t inside the balloon, it is on the surface. Take an ordinary balloon and partially inflate it. Then take a marker and make a series of dots on the balloon. As you continue to blow up the balloon, notice that all the dots are moving away from each other, no matter where you look on the balloon.

There is a “smoking gun” kind of evidence. The Big Bang theory implies that in the first few moments after the expansion started, the universe should have been incredibly hot, with a pure white blinding light from radiation.

So, there should be some leftover evidence from that time and detectable in every point in the universe. Scientists went looking for it and found it in 1965 using some very delicate and sophisticated instruments. It’s called the Cosmic Microwave Background, and it was picked up on radio telescopes. The work of Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson earned them the Nobel Prize in Physics. The temperature of Cosmic Microwave Radiation, which is the temperature of outer space, is about 3 degrees Kelvin. (-454.75 Fahrenheit).

Who discovered the Big Bang? Georges Lemaitre, a Belgian Catholic priest, was a professor of physics and an astronomer. He was the first to suggest that the universe was expanding and also that the beginning of the earth started with a Big Bang. He published his work in 1927 at age 32.

Lemaitre began studying civil engineering at the Catholic University of Louvain at age 17. He served as an artillery officer in the Belgian Army during World War I and was highly decorated. After the war he studied for the priesthood and also earned a PhD in physics. In 1923 he worked with the top astronomers in England and at Harvard and MIT in the U.S.

Lemaitre frequently communicated with Albert Einstein and with Edwin Hubble. The Hubble Constant, jointly developed by University of Chicago’s Hubble and Lemaitre, tells us how fast the universe is expanding, which can be used to determine the age of the universe. The universe is 13.8 billion years old.

