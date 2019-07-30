This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: When you drive down the road, why does the road ahead look wet?
ANSWER: Yes, it’s a mysterious and wonderful sight. Looking toward the horizon, it seems like there’s a puddle of water on the road ahead. When we get closer, the puddle disappears. It’s called an inferior mirage caused by warm air being trapped under cooler air. The hot-road mirage, "fake water" on the road, is the most common example of an inferior mirage.
The sun beats down on the pavement, heating it up. The warm air rises, but it takes time and distance. On a hot day, the air right above the pavement will be hotter than the air above it. There is a gradient of hot air right next to the pavement and getting cooler for several feet above the pavement. The effect is more pronounced on blacktop (bituminous) compared to concrete. Blacktop (asphalt) is black, of course, and absorbs more energy from the sun. The blacktop can become more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the air three feet above, enough to create conditions suitable for the formation of the mirage.
This non-constant density of air causes light to refract or bend. Whenever light goes into or comes out of a different density medium, it will refract. An easy way to observe refraction is to set a pencil or ruler in a glass of water. The pencil seems bent.
The amount of bending depends on the density of the material and is given a number called the index of refraction. For water, it is 1.33. For glass, it is around 1.5. For diamond it is 2.4. Light slows down when it travels through a denser material. Whereas light travels 186,000 miles per second through air, it only travels 140,000 miles per second through water.
Light from the sky at a shallow angle to the road is refracted by that temperature gradient, making it appear as if the sky is reflected by the road's surface. The mind interprets this as a pool of water on the road. What we are actually seeing ahead is a patch of the sky. It’s a blurred shimmering effect as different temperature air currents move the light around. Inferior images are not stable. Hot air rises, and cooler air, which is more dense, descends, so the layers will mix, giving rise to turbulence. The image will be distorted.
For parched travelers in the desert, the inferior mirage appears to be a lake of water in the distance. This “oasis mirage” is called an inferior mirage because the image appears under the real object. The “puddle” on the road is actually under the sky.
A superior mirage occurs when there is a temperature inversion. Cold air is trapped below warm air. Superior images are more common in the polar regions, where large sheets of ice have uniform cold air above them. The image can be right-side up or upside down, depending on the distance away the true object is located. Ships that are so far away that they should not even be seen, may appear on the horizon or even above the horizon as superior images.
On May 24, 1941, the mighty German battleship Bismarck sank the formidable British battlecruiser Hood. Only 3 of the 1,416 crew members survived. Three days later the British ships, Norfolk and Suffolk, were pursuing the Bismarck which had disappeared in a sea mist. Within a minute or two, British sailors on both ships saw the Bismarck steaming toward them at high speed. The alarm was sounded and the two British ships separated, anticipating an attack. Shortly the Bismarck disappeared. The sailors in the radar room professed that the Bismarck never did change course. The lookouts on the Norfolk and Suffolk had witnessed a superior mirage.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
