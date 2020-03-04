ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

At age nine, he was playing all over Europe, invited by kings and queens to the royal courts. Royal mints struck coins with his likeness. Mostly he played his own compositions, side stepping known classical pieces. He was so good that many thought he had traded his soul to the devil for the talent.

There was a dark side to Paganini. He was an ardent womanizer, carousing with maidens and high society dames all across Europe. Gambling debts wiped out much of his fortune. Constant touring wore him down by age 30. He was diagnosed with syphilis and began canceling engagements, later sitting out whole years to recuperate. The mercury-based pills, the only known cure for syphilis at the time, ravaged his internal organs. Paganini suffered the serious health problems of EDS; joint pain, poor vision, weakness of breath, muscle fatigue and weak lungs. His persistent cough worsened, and his voice died completely.

Is there a plus side to having a genetic disorder? Yes and no. EDS gave Paganini the tools he needed to be the most revered and gifted violinists of all time. Historians also will say that Paganini made some rather pitiful lifestyle choices.

Paganini’s talents elevated him to the apex of European society. But he became a physical and mental wreck, due in large part to his appetite for the lower nature of man. Was it really worth it? Perhaps Niccolo Paganini is a prime example of someone who had it all and squandered it away.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.