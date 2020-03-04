ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: Is there a plus side to having a genetic disorder?
ANSWER: A classic example is Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840), reputed to be the greatest violinist of all time. Paganini suffered from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder. EDS is characterized by extremely long fingers, loose joints and stretchy skin. The genetic malfunction negates the making of collagen, the fiber that gives ligaments and tendons rigidity and toughens up bone.
Paganini’s finger joints were exceptionally flexible. He could stretch his thumb across the back of his hand and his connective tissue was almost rubbery. He could pull his pinky finger out sideways to form a right angle to the rest of this hand.
You have free articles remaining.
Paganini could hit many more high and low notes than other violinists ever dreamed of. He could play multiple notes at the same time. Normally the bow hand (right hand) does pizzicato (plucking the strings). The violinist can either bow or pluck on each passage, but not both at the same time. Paganini did not have to choose. His dexterous fingers could bow one note and pluck the next, as if two violins were playing at once.
Paganini was a sickly child disposed to coughs and respiratory infections. His father was an unsuccessful merchant who supplemented his income by playing mandolin in local bars. The boy began rigorous violin lessons at age seven. His helicopter parents ensured their son stuck to his practice at all costs. The boy was denied supper if he failed to put in sufficient practice hours.
At age nine, he was playing all over Europe, invited by kings and queens to the royal courts. Royal mints struck coins with his likeness. Mostly he played his own compositions, side stepping known classical pieces. He was so good that many thought he had traded his soul to the devil for the talent.
There was a dark side to Paganini. He was an ardent womanizer, carousing with maidens and high society dames all across Europe. Gambling debts wiped out much of his fortune. Constant touring wore him down by age 30. He was diagnosed with syphilis and began canceling engagements, later sitting out whole years to recuperate. The mercury-based pills, the only known cure for syphilis at the time, ravaged his internal organs. Paganini suffered the serious health problems of EDS; joint pain, poor vision, weakness of breath, muscle fatigue and weak lungs. His persistent cough worsened, and his voice died completely.
Is there a plus side to having a genetic disorder? Yes and no. EDS gave Paganini the tools he needed to be the most revered and gifted violinists of all time. Historians also will say that Paganini made some rather pitiful lifestyle choices.
Paganini’s talents elevated him to the apex of European society. But he became a physical and mental wreck, due in large part to his appetite for the lower nature of man. Was it really worth it? Perhaps Niccolo Paganini is a prime example of someone who had it all and squandered it away.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.