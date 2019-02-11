This week’s question was asked by: a friend.
QUESTION: How does neon glow?
ANSWER: Neon is a gas discovered by British chemists Sir William Ramsey and Morris W. Travers in 1898. In an amazing period of six months, three new elements were discovered by the team of Ramsey and Travers.
They chilled air until it became a liquid. Then they warmed the liquid and captured the gases as they boiled off. The gases of nitrogen, oxygen and argon had previously been discovered by this method.
The remaining gases were found in the order of their abundance. The first was krypton. The next was neon and the last was xenon. Krypton is used in photography and lighting. Xenon is used in flash lamps, arc lamps, lasers, ion thrusters in spacecraft and as a general anesthetic. Neon is so rare that is comprises only 1 part in 55,000 of the Earth’s atmosphere.
When the neon gas was placed in a sealed narrow evacuated tube and a high voltage was applied to electrodes inserted in the ends of the tubes, the gas emitted a brilliant red-orange color. In Travers' own words, “the blaze of crimson light from the tube told its own story and was a sight to dwell upon and never forget.”
Eye-catching neon electrical-discharge tubes were selling as advertising signs as early as 1912. The glass tubing can be formed into shapes, letters and numbers for signs and as artistic displays. Today, neon is produced commercially by cryogenic fractional distillation of liquified air. It’s a fancy way of saying that neon is produced in the same way described above, the method that Ramsey and Travers used.
Neon signs made Las Vegas a coveted destination.
Neon is a noble gas. Nobel gases all have the same properties; odorless, colorless and do not easily react (inert) with other elements. Neon is a light gas. A neon-filled balloon will rise, albeit slower than a helium-filled balloon. Don’t count on getting a neon-filled balloon for a birthday party; it’s much too expensive. The price is based on its rarity.
Neon gas played a crucial role in the discovery of isotopes − atoms that have the same atomic number but different atomic mass. An example of an isotope is Carbon-14 which is radioactive and used to date things, like the Dead Sea scrolls. Carbon-12 is the non-radioactive carbon that makes up our bones and teeth. Both Carbon-12 and Carbon-14 are carbon atoms, but the Carbon-14 has two extra neutrons compared to Carbon-12. There happens to be three isotopes of neon. Isotopes of all kinds are widely utilized in industry and medicine.
You might be thinking, “I see all kinds of “neon” signs that are not that bright red-orange.” You would be correct. Other gases are used. Hydrogen gas will produce red, helium gas yields yellow, carbon dioxide emits white light and mercury will glow blue. Coating the inside of the tubes with various phosphors will produce about 100 different colors.
Neon signs may be going out of style. LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) are taking over. They’re cheaper, more durable and use far less electricity than traditional neon signs. Holiday Inn, Starbucks, and Target are just a few of the many companies that have gone all LED in their signage.
Neon lighting has become so rare that museums are devoted to neon lighting and neon art. Los Angeles has the Museum of Neon Art. The Neon Museum is located in Las Vegas. The American Sign Museum can be visited in Cincinnati.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
