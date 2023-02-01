ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Larry Scheckel

QUESTION: What about these recent reports of UFO sightings?

ANSWER: According to several news reports, the Defense Department has received 366 new reports of UFOs or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) since March 2021, and about half of them appear to be balloons or drones, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report said multiple factors affect the observation of UAPs, such as weather, illumination, atmospheric effects or the accurate interpretation of sensory data. An initial assessment found that the phenomena in 26 cases were unmanned aircraft or similar to drones and that 163 were balloons or “balloon-like entities,” while six reports could be attributed to birds, debris such as plastic bags or weather events. The majority of new sightings came from Navy and Air Force aviators and operators.

The Defense Department is being pressured by Congress to investigate so-called UFO sightings, and that pressure is coming from constituents. If Navy or Air Force pilots see something, and they don’t know what it is, they must report it. The concern is that something may be a flight hazard or “potential adversary collection platform.”

The National Geographic Society conducted a poll of 80 million Americans about whether they believed in UFOs. The results show that up to 36 percent of Americans believe there are UFOs; only 17 percent do not believe. The remaining people have not made a decision. In this survey, other interesting figures were obtained, as 80 percent of the people surveyed said the government was hiding information about UFOs and 77 percent believed that aliens had visited Earth.

The proportion of people who believe in the existence of UFOs in this survey is quite consistent with other surveys conducted in previous years. The Gallup survey in 2001 also showed that the number of people who believed in haunted, demonic houses is more than those believing in UFOs.

People may see something flying. It may be an object. They can’t identify it. That does not correlate to being an alien or outer space object. Many sightings can be attributed to meteors. People have reported Venus as a UFO. Because they are outside, many people who report UFOs are either dog walkers or smokers. Sightings concentrate on Friday evenings when people are relaxing with one or more, usually more, drinks. Most UFO sightings are from the U.S. and hardly any from Mexico, Canada or the vast African continent.

Quite frankly, I am not big on conspiracy theories or paranormal stuff. No, UFOs from outer space have never visited us, not even in Area 51 in Nevada and Roswell in New Mexico. The Loch Ness monster does not exist, but it does draw tourists to Scotland. There is no such thing as Bigfoot, or Yeti or the Abominable Snowman.

We have people who believe the Earth is flat. Even have nut cases that say Americans never landed on the moon. Worse yet, that our government perpetrated the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attack in New York City.

Carl Sagan, astronomer, writer, and television science producer, often stated that the universe is beautiful and knowable. He talked about Occam’s Razor that states that the explanation of any phenomenon should make as few assumptions as possible and the simplest explanation for any phenomenon usually is the correct one.

Scientists do not discount the idea of aliens or UFOs visiting us. But they’re not convinced by the evidence to date, because it is unreliable and there are so many commonplace explanations. Carl Sagan again, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” Thus far, the evidence is just not there.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.