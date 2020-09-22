ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What determines what star constellations people see?
ANSWER: What stars we see in the night sky, or what grouping of stars, is determined by the latitude of the viewer. Our latitude is how far north or south of the equator we are located. A constellation is a group of stars that appears to form a pattern or picture, like Orion the Hunter, Gemini, the Twins, or Leo, the Lion. Constellations are recognizable patterns that help us orient ourselves to the night sky. There are 88 “official” constellations.
We do see different constellations during the course of a year. If observed through the year, the constellations shift gradually to the west. This is caused by Earth’s orbit around our sun. In the summer, we are looking in a different direction in space at night than we are during the winter. Even though each given month has a best time to observe a particular constellation in the night sky, the constellation may not be visible from every location on Earth.
We good people in Monroe County live close to 45 degrees north latitude, about halfway between the equator and the North Pole. We can see about 53 of the 88 constellations in the course of a year.
Five of the 88 constellations, termed circumpolar constellations, can be seen year around in the night sky. They are clustered close to Polaris, the North Star, in the handle of the Little Dipper (Ursa Minor). The five are: Ursa Major (The Big Bear), Ursa Minor, )the Little Bear), Cassiopeia (The Queen), Cepheus (The King) and Draco, (The Dragon).
The Big Dipper is perhaps the most famous grouping of stars in the sky. It is part of a bigger constellation of stars called Ursa Major or the Big Bear, and it is featured in the legends of many cultures. It can help you navigate to other prominent stars and constellations. In England, the Big Dipper is known as the Plough. On spring and summer evenings, the Big Dipper is very high in the sky. On autumn and winter evenings, the Big Dipper lurks closest to the horizon. If you live in Alaska, the Big Dipper is almost overhead. If you live in southern Florida, the Big Dipper is barely on the northern horizon.
If you look closely at the second star of the handle, Mizar, you can see a smaller companion star, Alcor. These two stars are a binary pair, revolving around each other. The Plains Indians used this binary pair as a test of visual acuity, sort of an eye chart in the night sky. If the Native American boys and girls could see two stars instead of one, their vision was fine.
When my wife, Ann, and I toured New Zealand in February 2014, we had a chance to see the Southern Cross. The five main stars of the Southern Cross belong to a larger group known as the constellation Crux. In 24 hours, the Cross appears to make a complete circuit in the heavens around a point known as the South Celestial Pole. The Southern Cross appears in various forms on the national flags of four countries: New Zealand, Australia, Western Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
Seems that all ancient Greek, Roman, and Middle Eastern cultures identified clusters of stars as animals, gods, goddesses and objects of their stories with characters important to their lives. In some cases, the constellations had ceremonial or religious significance. In other cases, the star groupings helped to mark the passage of time between planting and harvesting.
Larry Scheckel is
a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
