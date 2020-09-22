ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUESTION: What determines what star constellations people see?

ANSWER: What stars we see in the night sky, or what grouping of stars, is determined by the latitude of the viewer. Our latitude is how far north or south of the equator we are located. A constellation is a group of stars that appears to form a pattern or picture, like Orion the Hunter, Gemini, the Twins, or Leo, the Lion. Constellations are recognizable patterns that help us orient ourselves to the night sky. There are 88 “official” constellations.

We do see different constellations during the course of a year. If observed through the year, the constellations shift gradually to the west. This is caused by Earth’s orbit around our sun. In the summer, we are looking in a different direction in space at night than we are during the winter. Even though each given month has a best time to observe a particular constellation in the night sky, the constellation may not be visible from every location on Earth.

We good people in Monroe County live close to 45 degrees north latitude, about halfway between the equator and the North Pole. We can see about 53 of the 88 constellations in the course of a year.