QUESTION: Why is a metal spoon colder than a plastic spoon?

ANSWER: Short answer. Metal spoons aren’t colder. They just feel colder because they’re good at sucking heat away from fingers or hands. One of the fundamental laws of physics is the Second Law of Thermodynamics. Long fancy title, but it means that if there are two objects and one is hotter than the other, the heat will flow into the colder object until both objects are the same temperature. In other words, heat flows from hot to cold.

There are three methods of heat transfer: conduction, convection and radiation. Conduction is a molecule-to-molecule process, as when two objects are placed in direct contact with each other. It’s conduction that makes a metal object feel colder than a plastic one.

The second type of heat transfer is convection. A fluid, usually air or water, moves into an area of different temperature and then heats this area up or cools it down. An example is a vent blowing air into a room to heat or cool it.

The third type of heat transfer is radiation. The best example of this is electromagnetic radiation from the sun reaching the cooler earth and heating it. Radiation can also result in cooling. On a clear night, with no clouds, the earth cools down by radiating energy into space. A warm object placed outdoors will quickly lose its heat energy to the night sky which is at a much lower temperature than the object.

Most all metals are good conductors of heat. When we touch metal, such as any plumbing fixture, the heat from our hand flows into the metal and is quickly drawn away. The sensors in our skin detect a lack of heat, and we get a signal saying the metal is cold, or at least cool, even though it is the same temperature as everything else in the room.

That plastic spoon, on the other hand, does not conduct heat as well as metal, so it won’t feel as cold to the touch. The opposite is also true. If we place a metal spoon in a bowl of hot soup, the spoon will “suck up” much heat from the soup and become quite hot, perhaps hot enough to burn the mouth. Some people will check how hot soup or coffee is by putting a metal spoon in it and doing a careful taste test.

The best conductors of heat are copper, gold, aluminum and iron. As a rule, good heat conductors are also good conductors of electricity. The best heat insulators (poor conductors) are wood, paper, air, cloth, plastic, and rubber.

Aluminum is interesting. It is an excellent conductor of both heat and electricity and in relation to its weight is almost as good a conductor as copper. This makes aluminum the first choice for power transmission lines crisscrossing the countryside.

We spent a ton of money preventing heat conduction. Houses are insulated in the attic and walls using poor heat conductors. We install double or triple pane windows. Floors are made of materials that are poor heat conductors. Can you imagine walking barefoot on a metal bathroom floor?

Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.