ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Monroe County?

ANSWER: The lowest temperature in Monroe County was -48 degrees Fahrenheit at Sparta on Jan. 30, 1951, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. Second lowest was at Valley Junction on Feb. 10, 1899, at -44 degrees Fahrenheit.

The lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth was -129 degrees Fahrenheit, on July 21, 1983, at Vostok, a Russian station in the Antarctic. Keep in mind that July is actually wintertime in the Southern Hemisphere.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the United States was -80 degrees Fahrenheit at Prospect Creek, Alaska, on Jan 23, 1971. Prospect Creek is along the Alaskan oil pipeline and is right above the Arctic Circle.

The lowest temperature recorded in the contiguous 48 States was -70 degrees Fahrenheit at Rogers Pass in Montana on Jan. 20, 1954.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 4, 1996, at Couderay, which is about 30 miles east of Spooner in northern Wisconsin.