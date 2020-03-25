ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Morton rigged up a mechanical breathing mask, complete with valves and pipes, and teamed with Dr. John Warren to operate on a local house painter who had a large tumor beneath his left jaw. Yes, in the same Massachusetts General Hospital used nearly two years earlier for the tooth extraction on Wells.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The operation was successful and witnessed by a houseful of young medical students. A new era of medicine was launched. Surgeons used ether in the 1848 Mexican-American War and the 1861-1865 Civil War. However, chloroform was discovered in 1832 and was used in 95 percent of Civil War surgeries.

Chloroform was preferred since smaller quantities were needed and its effect was more rapid than ether. Another drawback to ether is that it is highly flammable and dangerous in an era of gas and candle lighting. Chloroform can be used around an open flame.

Chloroform was administered by placing it on a sponge at the top of a cone and putting the other end over the patient’s nose and mouth. It was administered gradually to avoid shock, averaging about nine minutes before the surgeon went to work. Contrary to popular myth, soldiers did not “bite the bullet” to endue pain. Queen Victoria (1819-1901) was administered chloroform for the delivery of the last two of her nine children, starting in 1853.