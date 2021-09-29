ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Note: This column is a repeat of an article that appeared in The Tomah Journal in December 2001.

QUESTION: Why did the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapse?

ANSWER: Teachers are always looking for what are termed “teachable moments”, opportune times and circumstances that are science-related and of high student interest. A few years ago, a really bad thunderstorm with lightning and hail moved through Tomah. The hail stones were about half the size of a baseball. Many cars were dented. Our class went outside and gathered a few hailstones, cut them into two pieces with a hacksaw, and saw the rings of ice. They looked much like tree rings. I was able to show students that the hailstone goes up and down in the thunderstorm. Each time an updraft carries the hailstone upward, it freezes another layer of water and makes the hailstone bigger. One hailstone had four layers.

The horrific terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, presented another teachable moment. Our physics classes were outside that day calculating the acceleration of a person, a bike, a motorcycle and a car. We also repeated Galileo’s famous experiment of dropping two objects of vastly different mass off the top of Tomah High School. (Galileo did not use our high school. He had the Leaning Tower of Pisa.) Our classes kept track of events in New York City by turning on the television at the beginning and end of each class hour. When our first hour class came in about 8:50 a.m., we heard that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. At the time, I thought it was an accident, because I remember reading about a plane that had crashed into the Empire State Building shortly after World War II. But as the day went on, we all learned of the tragic dimensions of the terrorists’ acts. I guess we’ll all remember where we were and what we were doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Why did the towers collapse? Each tower had a big steel tube in the center that housed the elevators. Steel and aluminum beams were bolted end to end to form long vertical columns, spaced three feet apart, all around the outside of the building. On every floor the vertical columns were bound together by many horizontal girders. This design left a large area of open space on each floor. Each tower was 210 feet on a side, so each floor covered an acre.

Each plane carried well over 20,000 gallons of jet fuel. Those long tanker trucks we see on the Interstate highways carry about 10,000 gallons, so each Boeing 767 carried about two tanker trucks of petrol. When each plane hit a tower, a large number of those vertical columns were knocked out. Also, the crash ignited the fuel tanks of the planes, causing huge explosions. The raging fires heated the remaining steel columns, weakening and twisting them. The columns started to buckle, and the top part of each tower collapsed into the lower part of the tower. It was like having a 20-story building drop onto another building. Each floor pancaked onto the floor below.

Tower 2 was hit at a lower level and collapsed in about one hour. The weakened support columns of Tower 2 had a greater load pressing down on them. Tower 1, hit further up, collapsed in a little less than two hours.

