ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the science behind some common expressions?

ANSWER: Ever been “sidetracked?” Yes, we all have, and the expression comes down to early trains. Early railroads had only one track and problems occurred when two trains met head on or one train was overtaking another. The problem was solved by creating sidings, short lengths of track built parallel to the main line so one train could pull over while the other went by. The train had been “sidetracked”, which meant, for a time, the train was going nowhere.

The word “tarmac” is associated with airports and describes any paved concourse on which airplanes taxi. In 1902, an Englishman, E. Purnell Hooley, accidentally spilled tar on some crushed stone. Hooley named his new black pavement by using the name of Scotsman John MacAdam, who had developed the use of crushed stone for a firm, dry highway. Hooley added “tar” to “MacAdam” or tarmacadam and it was shortened to tarmac. Hooley took out a patent for tarmac in 1903. It made him rich. Hooley served in the British military for 10 years.

The Titanic sent out SOS signals in 1912, but it did not save the ship. Rumor had it that SOS stands for Save Our Ship or Save Our Souls, but in fact SOS stands for nothing. Morse code, with a series of dots and dashes was the norm in early radio. SOS was chosen as the international distress signal in 1906 because it was simple. Nine keystrokes: three dots, three dashes, three dots. The Titanic was not the first ship to use SOS. That dubious honor goes to the SS Slovonia wrecked off the Azores in June 1909.

When designating sides of ships, where did starboard and port come from? In the early days of seafaring, the helmsman was the guy who steered the boat. He stood in the back of the ship, the stern, and operated a rudder which controlled the direction of the vessel. The rudder was on the righthand side, called the “steerboard” and those Anglo-Saxons named it “starboard.” The left side was the only side that could be brought into port and tied up. Hence, the port side.

When we are confronted with a situation such as “take it or leave it,” we are facing a “Hobson’s choice.” Thomas Hobson operated a livery stable in Cambridge, England, in the late 1500s and early 1600s. A livery stable is a rent-a-horse outfit. Hobson would only rent horses that were nearest the stable door. Hobson’s choice really means no choice at all, like paying taxes. “Hobson’s Choice” is a classic 1983 movie, starring Richard Thomas, Sharon Gless and Jack Warden. Gless plays the daughter of a shoe store owner who rebels against her father by marrying one of his employees.

The long hot days of summer are oft called the “dog days.” Those ancient Egyptians noticed that the arrival of the brightest star in the heavens, Sirius-the Dog Star, coincided with the annual flooding of the Nile River. The flooding of the Nile was important for a good harvest of wheat and rice. They believed that the brightness of Sirius added to the heat of July and August, hence, the “dog days” of summer.