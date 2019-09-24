This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Why do drops of water cling to a water glass but flee from waxed paper?
ANSWER: My friend is very observant and quite curious − two exquisite traits of an inquiring human being. Water molecules are like people in a crowd, slipping and sliding around each other. This characteristic enables liquids to flow easily to all nooks and crannies of a vessel and take the shape of the container.
Molecules in a liquid are attracted to each other, but not as much as an attraction of, say, syrup or honey. That’s why honey and syrup flow slowly, while water is thin and runny. Water flows readily.
Water, H2O, consists of one slightly negative oxygen atom and two slightly positive hydrogen atoms. The polarity of this molecule can create a huge number of reactions in the environment.
Molecules on the surface of a liquid are held together by mutual attraction. It’s called cohesion or surface tension. Water molecules under water are strongly attracted to each other. The surface water molecules are not attracted to the air molecules above them. They are only attracted downward and inward, toward the rest of the water. Surface tension is the tendency of a liquid to act as if it had a thin rubber-like membrane on top. Effectively, there is a skin atop the water. Surface tension allows water striders or water skeeters to walk on water. It’s the surface tension that prevents them from breaking through the water surface.
Surface tension, or cohesion, is the reason that water droplets are round. Surface tension always wants to keep as small an area as possible. A sphere gives the greatest volume for any given surface area. It is the most compact shape in nature, much more than a solid square or rectangle. It’s that surface tension that keeps water hanging on to the end of a faucet until a drop gets so heavy it breaks off.
Different liquids have different amounts of surface tension. The surface tension of alcohol is so weak that it doesn’t form beads. Liquid mercury, like from those old broken thermometers, has six times the surface tension of water, and beads of it will skid across the floor or table. The surface tension of soap bubbles is very high.
Adding soap to water reduces the surface tension of the water. As a matter of fact, that is why we add soap to water in a washing machine. We want to reduce the surface tension of water to such an extent it can get down between the threads of a fabric. Soap and detergent prevent water from beading up on the surface of clothing.
It’s surface tension that helps produce those beautiful icicles in wintertime. Water from melting snow runs down the roof and eave troughs. As the temperature drops, some of the water freezes in place. Other drops, pulled down by gravity, run down the ice. They are attracted to the forming ice, and only the heaviest drops fall to the ground. The rest collect at the tip and freeze there. The process continues, and soon there is a long, pointy icicle hanging from the roofline or eaves.
Water is not attracted to just any old thing. It will bead up and slide right off wax paper. When we wax a car, we expect the same thing. We want the water to avoid the car and slide right off.
Scotchgard, a trademark product of the 3M company, is a water-repellant carpet spray patented in 1952. The original formula for Scotchgard was discovered accidentally in 1952 by 3M chemists Patsy Sherman and Samuel Smith. When applied to a carpet, either at the factory or after a cleaning, the fibers are given a non-stick surface. Dirt, water, and even oil do not stick to the fabric, allowing it to be removed more easily. On certain carpets, you may even see the liquid ‘bead’ up and sit on top of the carpet, providing easier cleanup. The Scotchgard coating repels water.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
