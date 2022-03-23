ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What are some scientific signs of spring?

ANSWER: A number of years ago I asked my students what they noticed as a sign of spring. I allowed one per class, per day, and it took eight days, so we had 40 items. Very little class time was required, and it was a lot of fun. Below is the list they came up with. They may not be scientific signs of spring but are signs nonetheless.

Snow melting and rain; the sun comes up earlier and sets later; baseball, softball, track and tennis start; Groundhog Day; mud; puddles; potholes; warmer weather; spring cleaning; end of alternate parking; summer toys and gardening tools in stores; barges on the Mississippi; skunks are out; spring sale at Hardware Hank; Smoker’s Corner; weight limits on bridges; A&W is open; grass turns green; taxes due on April 15; robins; senioritis; and tulips and asparagus come up.

The list continues: Fire danger sign at the Ranger Station. March Madness basketball, prom, joggers and bicyclists are out, people get rowdy, St. Mary’s Carnival, St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s Day, muddy driveways, ice goes out of the lake, clothing changes to tank tops and shorts, geese going north, road kills, tire retreads on road, fresh smells in the country, Dayton’s Anniversary Sale, bubblers in La Crosse open up, pussy willows, golf courses open, watercress, kiddies in strollers, spring training in pro baseball, gathering sap from maple trees and walleye fishing.

An explanation: Years ago, in the 1970s and into the 1980s, Tomah Senior High School had a Smoker’s Corner, a designated area for students who wished to imbibe in the puffing habit. At one time it was an alcove located between the auto shop and main classrooms. A snow fence enclosed the nicotine addicted. Later it was moved to school property on the east side of Lincoln Avenue, the site of the annual Homecoming bonfire.

An explanation: Watercress is a rapidly growing aquatic plant found along streams. It’s one of the oldest leafy plants known and has deep green crispy stems that float in water. Watercress is low in calories and rich in vitamin C and Vitamin A. It makes a great salad.

When I was a boy on the Crawford County farm, my dad and my brothers, Phillip and Bob, would pile in the pickup truck about this time of the year and motor down into Kettle Creek and cut watercress along the placid ponds of the creek.

It’s the tilt of the Earth’s axis relative to its path around the sun that gives us our seasons.

Because the Earth is slightly tilted, there are times when our Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun and times when our Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun.

When one hemisphere begins spring, the other hemisphere begins autumn. This is called an equinox, or an astronomical event caused by Earth’s yearly rotation around the sun, signaling the start of the spring and autumn seasons. The word “equinox” actually means “equal night.” During the days of the equinoxes, there is almost the same amount of day and night because the sun is directly over the equator.

We each have our own favorite sign of spring. For me, it is the swelling of the buds on the maple trees in our back yard. It is a response to warmer weather and longer daylight hours. It will be a month or more before they start leafing out, mind you, but the swelling starts in early to mid-March. Then, the buds will open, and the delicate clusters of red and yellow flowers will cover the reddish twigs. The prodigious amounts of tiny pollen grains from these flowers will be spread by the wind. It’s the propagation of the species.

Spring 2022 started on Sunday, March 20, at 10:33 a.m. CDT.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

