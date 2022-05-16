ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why are the commercials louder than the regular programs on television?

ANSWER: Yes, those commercials are louder than the programs and it’s a pain and it’s been going on for decades, and it is done on purpose. Advertisers use loud commercials to grab the viewer’s attention. The difference between programs and commercials is about 6-7 decibels. People have been complaining about those loud commercials and catchy music, and Congress has taken notice. It passed the CALM (noteworthy acronym), Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation act that went into effect in December 2012.

Broadcasters were to adhere to the Federal Communications Commission guidelines to keep the average volume of commercials the same as the program material they accompany.

Advertisers came up with a clever technique to fool the legislation. They inserted a couple of seconds of silent passages and increased the volume later to maintain a measurable average. Between 2020 and 2021, there was a 150 percent increase in complaints about the loud commercials on cable television. Polls indicate that 57 percent of viewers are not comfortable with the jump in sound levels.

Fortunately, most everyone has a remote, so there is no need to get up out of your seat and adjust the television volume. Some TV sets have features such as automatic gain control, audio compression or audio limiter that can provide a constant volume across all channels and all programs.

You can invest in an Automatic TV Sound Regulator, about $50, that promises to maintain sound levels while watching TV. It plugs into the jacks on the back of the TV set. Warning: It’s not compatible with all sets and it’s not easy to install. Some TV receivers have a Steady Sound feature that claims to reduce commercial blasts. Others tout it as Advanced Auto Volume. Still other makers place the TruSurround label on their sets.

Most all remotes have the “mute” button, a handy feature that will turn off all TV sound.

While the muted commercials are playing, you can talk to your family or you could read. Another ploy is to record your show with your VCR or DVR and fast forward through all the commercials. You cut your TV watching time by a good 25 to 30 percent.

There’s another, admittedly radical, solution. Turn your TV off and then you do not have to worry at all about the TV’s volume. Imagine the peace and quiet! You may not miss TV. It could be a good time to play games or talk or walk or read a good book. As one elderly person told me, “I get 500 channels and nothing is on.”

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

