ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is this quantum physics or quantum mechanics I hear about?

ANSWER: Quantum physics or quantum mechanics is a branch of science that deals with how nature behaves at the atomic level or the area of the infinitesimal.

The foundations of quantum mechanics were established in the first 40 years of the 20th century, from about 1895 to 1935. The big names in this field are Niels Bohr, Max Planck, Albert Einstein, Werner Heisenberg, Louis de Broglie and Erwin Schrodinger. There are a host of minor players.

Max Planck stated that energy is radiated or absorbed into discrete bundles, or “quanta.” And that energy is related to the frequency (number of vibrations per second).

He was clever enough to come up with a formula that says so: E (energy) equals h (Planck’s Constant) times f (frequency). (E = h f )

We can kind of see quantum mechanics at work in everyday life. Heat up a piece of iron, say a horseshoe. The first color given off is red. Keep on heating it and soon it turns orange, then a tad of blue and finally it is white hot.

Red is the lowest frequency of visible light, so it requires the least heat energy. The glowing white-hot horseshoe is emitting all the colors, so lots of energy is needed.