ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My brother broke his arm and had an X-ray at the Tomah hospital. How do X-rays take pictures of bones?

ANSWER: X-rays are electromagnetic radiation, same as light, radio and television waves, gamma rays, ultraviolet and infrared. The only form of electromagnetic radiation that we can see is light.

X-rays are very short waves and have a lot more energy than visible light waves. X-rays have so much energy they can penetrate most anything — wood, glass, water, muscles and skin.

Light waves bounce right off skin. However, high energy X-rays push right through. Bone is much denser than skin, fat, and muscles. Most X-rays are stopped when encountering bone. Just as we could take a picture of a fish in water, X-rays can take pictures of bones through skin and muscle.

Let’s say the doctor wants to take an X-ray of your arm to see if it is broken. Your arm is sandwiched between an X-ray machine and a piece of film that has never been exposed to any light.