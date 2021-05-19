ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My brother broke his arm and had an X-ray at the Tomah hospital. How do X-rays take pictures of bones?
ANSWER: X-rays are electromagnetic radiation, same as light, radio and television waves, gamma rays, ultraviolet and infrared. The only form of electromagnetic radiation that we can see is light.
X-rays are very short waves and have a lot more energy than visible light waves. X-rays have so much energy they can penetrate most anything — wood, glass, water, muscles and skin.
Light waves bounce right off skin. However, high energy X-rays push right through. Bone is much denser than skin, fat, and muscles. Most X-rays are stopped when encountering bone. Just as we could take a picture of a fish in water, X-rays can take pictures of bones through skin and muscle.
Let’s say the doctor wants to take an X-ray of your arm to see if it is broken. Your arm is sandwiched between an X-ray machine and a piece of film that has never been exposed to any light.
The X-ray machine is fired up. The X-rays pass through the skin, fat, and muscle and then travel on to expose the film. Many X-rays are stopped by bone. When the X-ray film is developed, it shows an outline of the bones. If a bone is cracked or broken, some X-rays make it through the crack or the break and onto the film. The doctor can see that the bone is broken.
Today, the medical field has converted to digital films and no longer teaches film developing in the lab. It’s much faster and convenient, and digital files are easily sent to other medical professions. Digital X-rays are permanent and easily stored.
X-rays damage cells and can cause great harm. That’s why the doctor takes as few X-rays as necessary. The technicians who operate the X-ray machines see many patients a day. Their exposure can be quite high, so they stand behind a lead-lined partition and window while taking X-rays. Lead is so dense it stops virtually all X-rays.
Patients are also protected by wearing lead-filled garments to limit exposure to areas of the body that are not being X-rayed. The beams for dental and medical X-rays are carefully controlled.
X-rays are used to image tiny objects, such as individual molecules. The physical structure of DNA was found via X-rays. Complex proteins have been studied by means of X-rays. X-rays have been used to investigate paintings that have been painted over.
X-rays are produced by shooting electrons at a metal target. Wilhelm Rontgen discovered X-rays quite by accident in 1895 while experimenting with vacuum tubes. Rontgen called them X for the unknown in algebra. A week later, he took an X-ray of his wife’s hand showing the bones and the wedding ring on her finger. When she saw her own bones, she screamed, “I have seen my own death.” Wilhelm Rontgen won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1901 for his discovery of X-rays.
Famous scientists Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla experimented with X-rays. But the greatest advances in X-ray technology came about during World War I.
X-rays are given off by stars, including our own sun. Our atmosphere prevents most of the X-rays from reaching the surface of the Earth.
Sources: WebMD and Mayo Clinic.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.