ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Historically, how did people tell time?
ANSWER: The sun dial goes back some 30,000 years as early humans noticed the regular movement of the sun across the sky. Hammer a stick into the ground and mark the position of the shadow. By 1,500 BC, the Egyptians produced a sundial that divided the day into equal parts. Not useful at night, of course. The passage of time was important for the priests who were responsible for determining the exact hour for daily rituals and prayers.
By 4000 BC, the Chinese were using oil lamps that measured the level of oil in a reservoir to mark the passing of time. Water clocks, with the steady flow of water from or into a container were being used in 1500 BC. Now the Egyptians could tell time at night, not relying on the sundial. Marked candles were used for telling time in China from about 600 BC.
Hourglasses or sandglasses were developed in the 1200s. The most common use was to measure short periods of time, such as sermons, university lectures, or periods of torture.
The earliest mechanical clocks appeared in 1275 with the escapement mechanism. The clock’s timekeeping element is a pendulum or balance wheel. The escapement is driven by a suspended weight or coiled spring. Each swing of the pendulum or oscillation of the balance wheel releases a tooth, allowing the clock’s gear train to advance or “escape” by a fixed amount. That regular periodic advancement moves the clock’s hands forward at a steady rate. At the same time the tooth gives the timekeeping element a push, another tooth catches on the pallet, returning the escapement to its “locked” state. It’s that sudden stopping that gives the clock or watch its familiar “tic-toc” sound. The pallet, or pawl, is the “c” shaped device whose ends engage the notched escape wheel.
The escapement mechanism was a marvelous invention in time keeping. From its invention in 1656 by Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens, to the early 1930s, the pendulum clock was the world’s most precise timekeeper, accurate to a few seconds a day.
The quartz clock was invented in 1927. If a voltage is applied to a tiny thin slab of quartz crystal, the sides pull in. If the voltage is turned off, the crystal will expand, and it begins to oscillate at its natural frequency, which is based on its size and shape of the crystal. That natural frequency can vary from a few thousand per second to hundreds of millions per second. Electronic circuits can bring that vibration rate down to power a watch, control computers, smart phones and even coffeemakers. A quartz crystal is the ultimate in time keeping.
Then along came the atomic clock. While many clocks become slower or faster over time, cesium atomic clocks keep perfect time for millions of years. Cesium atomic clocks are the ones that keep the official time for the world. The element, Cesium 133, has a precise vibration rate that can be divided down to give one pulse per second required by the real world. Cesium clocks keep time for mobile phones, the internet and satellites that create Global Positioning Systems that we can use to get directions when we are driving.
So-called “atomic clocks” that we buy in most stores or off the Internet, pick up WWV radio stations out of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and operated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. When you purchase a clock that labels itself as an atomic clock, you are buying a device that synchronizes itself to the U.S. government’s official atomic clock. Most computer operating systems automatically synchronize the computer’s clock with NIST time services when the device is connected to the Internet.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
