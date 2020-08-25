ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

The escapement mechanism was a marvelous invention in time keeping. From its invention in 1656 by Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens, to the early 1930s, the pendulum clock was the world’s most precise timekeeper, accurate to a few seconds a day.

The quartz clock was invented in 1927. If a voltage is applied to a tiny thin slab of quartz crystal, the sides pull in. If the voltage is turned off, the crystal will expand, and it begins to oscillate at its natural frequency, which is based on its size and shape of the crystal. That natural frequency can vary from a few thousand per second to hundreds of millions per second. Electronic circuits can bring that vibration rate down to power a watch, control computers, smart phones and even coffeemakers. A quartz crystal is the ultimate in time keeping.

Then along came the atomic clock. While many clocks become slower or faster over time, cesium atomic clocks keep perfect time for millions of years. Cesium atomic clocks are the ones that keep the official time for the world. The element, Cesium 133, has a precise vibration rate that can be divided down to give one pulse per second required by the real world. Cesium clocks keep time for mobile phones, the internet and satellites that create Global Positioning Systems that we can use to get directions when we are driving.

So-called “atomic clocks” that we buy in most stores or off the Internet, pick up WWV radio stations out of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and operated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. When you purchase a clock that labels itself as an atomic clock, you are buying a device that synchronizes itself to the U.S. government’s official atomic clock. Most computer operating systems automatically synchronize the computer’s clock with NIST time services when the device is connected to the Internet.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

