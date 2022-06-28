ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is there science in baseball?

ANSWER: Yes, indeed, especially in pitching and in the equipment used. Let’s look at several aspects of baseball, our national sport. Not so sure baseball is our national sport these days, as football garners sports headlines almost year-round.

Bowing to political correctness, the owner of the Cleveland Indians announced in July 2021 that the new name of the Tribe would be the Cleveland Guardians. Oddly, one of the star players of Cleveland’s baseball team in the 1890s was Alex Sophalexis, a Penobscot Indian so respected that in 1914, one year after his death, Cleveland took the name “Indians” to commemorate and honor his feats as a ballplayer.

We come to my favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before moving to Los Angeles in 1958, the Dodgers were the Brooklyn Dodgers, and played at Ebbets Field in New York City from 1913 to 1957. The mostly working-class fans had to dodge the traffic of horse-drawn trolleys and carriages, so the people called themselves “trolly dodgers.” The name stuck and the Dodgers took the name with them when they moved west.

It was science, engineering and innovation that allowed the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to the west coast. Prior to 1958, the teams farthest west were based in St. Louis. There were no baseball teams south of Washington, D.C. Baseball was confined to the Northeast and Midwest and teams traveled largely by train. In 1958, the Boeing 707 started regular passenger service. Teams based in New York could fly to Los Angeles in five hours.

Symbols are used to keep score. Why is the K used for a strikeout? Henry Chadwick (1824-1908) was a sportswriter and baseball historian and statistician. He is often called the “Father of Baseball” for his early reporting and contributions to the game. He is given credit for introducing the box score, batting average, and earned run average (ERA). The S was taken up with sacrifice, shortstop, second base, slide and safe. Chadwick used K, the last letter of “struck” as in “struck out.” Chadwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938.

Credit television for home teams wearing white and visiting teams donning a darker shade, such as gray. In 1952, the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Company) was toying with the idea of airing live hockey broadcasts. In the early days of black and white television, it was hard to tell teams apart if they wore their traditional colors. So, it was white for home teams and darker for visitor, and baseball went with the same protocol.

No, a screwball is not some politician. A traditional curveball breaks to the left for a right-handed thrower. It breaks to the right for a left-hander hurler. Christy Mathewson, who pitched for the New York Giants from 1900-1916, developed a pitch that broke in the opposite direction. The reverse curveball baffled opposing batters, who called it a “screwball.”

The curveball and its offshoot, the screwball, are pitches that are hard on the arm. Throwing a curveball puts torque on the elbow. A curveball that moves to the side is a slider. For decades there has been concern about youngsters throwing curveballs and sliders and causing injuries. There has been a move by parents, coaches and Little League organizations to ban adolescents from throwing curves and sliders. However, the research shows that high pitch counts and pitching too often are the main culprits of arm injuries.

My more mature reader(s) will remember Warren Spahn of the old Milwaukee Braves. Spahn pitched 20 seasons, accumulated 363 wins, and 2,583 strikeouts. His screwball earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.

