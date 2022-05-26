ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is there any science behind superstitions?

ANSWER: There is some history and stories about common superstitions, but the science is rather thin. The history of the black cat and its supernatural power dates back to Egyptians times of about 3000 BC, although it was more of a good omen than a bad one. The Egyptians held black cats to a high degree of respect. Injuring or killing of a cat in Egypt was considered a capital crime. But it was during the middle-ages in Europe that black cats started getting a bad rap. The most popular and widely believed superstition was that of the changing or shape-shifting of witches into the body of a black cat. The superstition that a black cat crossing your path meant bad luck arose during the 1560s in England. No science on this one.

Walking under a ladder? Many early cultures considered the triangle to be a sacred symbol of life. A ladder against the wall forms a triangle with the ground. The triangle represented the Holy Trinity to early Christians. Walking beneath the ladder would disrupt a sanctified space and risk divine ire. Christians considered the ladder against a wall similar to the ladder that rested against the cross during the Crucifixion, and hence evil. Back in the day, condemned criminals were made to walk under the gallows ladder, the entry way to some kind of eternity. The executioner always walked around the ladder to position the noose.

Why is the horseshoe considered good luck? It goes back to the time of St. Dunstan, an English bishop in the mid-900s. Dunstan had talents as a blacksmith, silversmith and goldsmith. According to legend, Dunstan was asked by the devil to shoe his cloven hoof, a hoof that is divided into two segments. Dustan agreed, but he caused the devil such pain that he was able to make the devil promise to never enter a house that has a horseshoe hanging over the doorway. From the Middle Ages on, the horseshoe is considered good luck. St. Dunstan is buried in Canterbury Cathedral, about a hundred years ahead of Thomas Becket. The science on this horseshoe story is very fragile indeed!

The civilization of the Etruscans, occupying western and northern Italy, reached a pinnacle in about 750 BC. They viewed their chickens as soothsayers, seers, if you will. Their roosters crowed before sunrise and the hens cackled before laying an egg. The fowl’s collarbone was believed to have special powers and it was called a wishbone. The Romans started a custom of two people pulling on the wishbone to see which one would have good luck. The winner was said to have gotten “a lucky break.” No science here, just superstition.

Why, after boasting or a declaration of some type, do we say, “knock on wood.” Those ancient Greeks believed that bragging or boasting offended the gods. They thought that trees, especially oak, were the home of the sky gods. Native Americans came to the same conclusion. It seems like the oak was more frequently struck by lightning. They knocked on the tree to divert the gods from their bragging or to seek forgiveness. The science here is rather tenuous.

What about Friday, the 13th? Surely, there must be something to it. The number 13 represents Judas, the 13th to arrive at the Last Supper. And we know what he did! Also, the day of Christ’s Crucifixion was Friday the 13th. Then there was Apollo 13 that had some bad luck and didn’t land on the moon. Pure coincidence, I believe, but I do not like to have a room on the 13th floor of a hotel.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.