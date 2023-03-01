QUESTION: How was the speed of a baseball pitch measured in those early years and who was the fastest?

ANSWER: The Super Bowl is over, and our attention turns to baseball. All pitchers and catchers reported to spring training by Feb. 16 for both the Cactus League in Arizona and the Grapefruit League in Florida. Spring training news is one of the sure signs of spring.

There were attempts to measure a pitcher’s throwing speed before the radar gun was invented in 1974. Cleveland Indian’s pitcher Walter Johnson (417 wins), went to the Remington Arms Rifle Range in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1917. He threw a fast ball through a series of fine wires that started a clock. The ball hit a metal plate 15 feet away. With a known time and distance, his fastball was clocked at 122 feet per second or 83.2 miles per hour. This speed was measured near home plate.

Iowa native and Cleveland Indian pitcher Bob Feller (266 wins) raced a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a closed-off street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park in the summer of 1940. Feller released his pitch while a Chicago policemen whizzed by him at 86 mph. The baseball pierced a sheet of paper held by a wooden frame a tad before the motorcycle ran through a side-by-side sheet of paper.

With today’s technology, fans can immediately see the speed of a pitch on the scoreboard. Those pitches that reach or top the 100-mph mark, generally receive an awed reaction from the crowd. The Loggers in La Crosse have a radar gun on pitches, which instantly shows up on the centerfield scoreboard. Numerous pitchers through the years have topped the century mark on the radar gun. But in the 150-plus years of baseball, who has thrown the fastest pitch?

It depends on which radar gun is used and where in the flight path the speed is measured. The moment a baseball leaves a pitcher’s hand, it starts to slow down because of drag or air resistance. Those physics people calculate that a ball that leaves a pitcher’s hand at 100 mph will, at sea level, slow down by 9 to 10 percent by the time it crosses the plate some 55 feet later. The rate of decrease varies based on atmospheric pressure, so a pitch at the altitude of Denver’s Coors Field (5,000 feet altitude) slows less than a pitch at Tropicana Field (43 feet altitude) in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The first radar guns that began appearing at ballparks in the late 1970s and early 1980s measured pitches much closer to the plate. The Speedgun, developed by Decatur Technologies (a long-time maker of police radar guns) measured closer to the plate than the JUGS gun. For baseball scouts, the Speedgun was known as the “slow gun” while the JUGS gun registered faster readings and was the “fast gun.” Then Stalker came out with its Pro Sports radar gun in the early 1990s. It measured velocity closer to the pitcher’s release point than the JUGS gun, so the JUGS flipped to being the slow gun. Nowadays, the Major Leagues measure the speed of the ball when it is 50 feet from home plate, which means shortly after leaving the pitcher’s hand.

Aroldis Chapman defected from Cuba and was signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. On Sept. 24, 2010, the “Cuban Missile” uncorked one at 105.8 mph at Petco Park in San Diego. Chapman was with the New York Yankees this past year but has behavior and contract problems. His future is uncertain.

Other notable baseball flamethrowers in the past were Bob Gibson, Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax and David Price. Guys like Walter Johnson, Bob Feller, Bob Gibson, and Sandy Koufax stayed with the same team their entire career and often pitched a full nine innings. There were few “closers” in those earlier years.

Steve Dalkowski was considered to have “the fastest arm alive.” Some say his fastball regularly exceeded 100 mph and edged as high as 110 mph. Plagued by wildness, he walked more than he struck out. With a bad temper, liberal intake of alcohol and domestic problems, Dalkowski never pitched in the majors. Guinness Book of Records lists Chapman as the current record holder for the fastest pitch ever thrown.

Tomah has two notable fastballers. Tomah School District technology employee Ryan Brookman was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies organization. In 2000, Ryan threw 92 mph pitches playing for the Piedmont Boll Weevils in North Carolina. More recently, Connor Prielipp, recently signed by the Minnesota Twins organization, was clocked at 97 mph while at the University of Alabama.

Sources: DVD Fastball, Ryan Brookman, sportscasting.com.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.