A 25-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a July 16 standoff at Kilbourn Avenue residence.
David Milton Hintz was referred for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, threatening a police office and discharging bodily fluids on a police officer.
Police were seeking Hintz after he was accused of assaulting a man with a baseball bat July 15. He was located the following day at 605 Kilbourn Avenue, where a witness said he was agitated and throwing items inside the residence.
Police blocked the intersection of Kilbourn and East Foster Street around 1 p.m. and summoned the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit. Nearly an hour after police arrived, they made their first contact via cellphone with Hintz, who told police he was stressed out and was afraid he was going to be killed. He demanded a cigarette in exchange for surrendering.
Hintz was told he wouldn’t be getting a cigarette and that he would be taken by force, if necessary. He was taken into custody several minutes later. He told police he was dehydrated and had AIDS. Hintz allegedly shook from side to side as police were attempting to put a spit hood over his face and complained that he couldn’t breathe.
En route to the Monroe County Jail, Hintz reportedly slipped his belt off his pants and attempted to place it around his neck. The report said Hintz attempted to spit on the officer who was prying the belt away. Police diverted the squad car to the emergency room of Tomah Memorial Hospital. Prior to arriving at the hospital, Hintz allegedly made multiple threats against police officers and their family members.
After Hintz was cleared by medical personnel, he was transported to the jail.
It was the second time in less than a month that Tomah police found themselves engaged in a standoff with a member of the Hintz family. On June 26, Dalton Hintz (David Hintz's brother) and police were locked in a five-hour standoff at a Washington Street address that ended without incident.
The man who brought the assault accusation told police that David Hintz entered his residence shortly after 1 p.m. with a baseball bat and struck the victim in the head. The victim told police he broke his hand while trying the block the swinging bat. He said a second man whose face was concealed by a bandanna also entered the residence and punched him in the ribs. The victim was treated at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
