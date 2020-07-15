Attendance steady at Tomah Aquatic Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Business has been steady at the Tomah Aquatic Center this summer.

City of Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz told the Tomah City Council's Committee of the Whole Monday that pool attendance has been "well within the range we wanted it to be." Tomah was one of the few municipalities in the area to open public pools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pool opened June 11 under significant restrictions, including a capacity limit of 25 percent (152 people). Protz said the capacity limits have triggered waiting times to get in but said the longest wait has been 20 minutes.

Swimmers are instructed to maintain a social distancing guideline of six feet. The water slide was shut down to create more swim area, the concession stand is closed and no lounge chairs have been set up.

"Patrons, for the most part, are following the rules," Protz said.

The pool remains opens until Aug. 9.

In another facilities issue, Protz said a grandstand roof at Recreation Park damaged by a June 2 storm has been removed and that work continues on the insurance claim. Fencing was also damaged during the storm.