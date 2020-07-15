You are the owner of this article.
Attendance steady at Tomah Aquatic Center
Attendance steady at Tomah Aquatic Center

Business has been steady at the Tomah Aquatic Center this summer.

City of Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz told the Tomah City Council's Committee of the Whole Monday that pool attendance has been "well within the range we wanted it to be." Tomah was one of the few municipalities in the area to open public pools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pool opened June 11 under significant restrictions, including a capacity limit of 25 percent (152 people). Protz said the capacity limits have triggered waiting times to get in but said the longest wait has been 20 minutes.

Swimmers are instructed to maintain a social distancing guideline of six feet. The water slide was shut down to create more swim area, the concession stand is closed and no lounge chairs have been set up.

"Patrons, for the most part, are following the rules," Protz said.

The pool remains opens until Aug. 9.

In another facilities issue, Protz said a grandstand roof at Recreation Park damaged by a June 2 storm has been removed and that work continues on the insurance claim. Fencing was also damaged during the storm.

The damage hasn't disrupted activities at the park. Most events, including the June tractor pull, were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Events are pretty quiet — lots of cancellations," Protz said.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

