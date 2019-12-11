ATV use in Tomah advances

The Tomah City Council has taken another step toward allowing all-terrain vehicle use on city streets.

The council voted Tuesday to pursue an ordinance that would permit ATV operation on any city street in Tomah where it's permitted by state law. It represents a shift from an earlier proposal that would designate certain city streets as ATV routes.

Council member Donna Evans said allowing ATVs on any city street would disperse the vehicles more evenly throughout the city and "make it much easier on law enforcement." State law prohibits ATVs on any portion of state highway with a speed limit of over 35 miles per hour.

Evans said it was time to resolve the issue.

"I don't see why we're arguing about this," Evans said. "There are strict laws and regulations. If they're out there with these loud mufflers, they can get pulled over by the cops."

Council members moved the issue forward after multiple ATV owners spoke in favor of ATV use during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting. ATV owner Ryan Kelly said Tomah is one of the few communities that still bans ATVs on city streets.

"We've been all over the state. Where's one of the only places we can't get to? Tomah," Kelly said.