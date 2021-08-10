 Skip to main content
Auditions for ACT production of 'The Odd Couple: Female Version'
Auditions for ACT production of 'The Odd Couple: Female Version'

The Area Community Theatre building will host auditions for ACT’s

 MEGHAN FLYNN, Tomah Newspapers

Auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 for the Area Community Theatre’s fall production of "The Odd Couple: Female Version."

Director Joey Davis will conduct tryouts in ACT's Cabaret Room starting at 6 both evenings. Auditioners will be asked to read a short selection from the play. Davis is looking for six females (ages 20-45) and two males (ages 20-35). The men will be required to speak with a Spanish accent.

The script of the play proclaims that Unger and Madison are at it again, except that it's Florence Unger and Olive Madison as the main characters stemming from the Neil Simon comedy. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers.

Anyone with questions about the audition can call 608-797-1247.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

