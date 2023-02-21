Tomah’s Area Community Theatre will conduct auditions for the spring show “Plaza Suite” by Neil Simon.

Auditions under supervision of director Jerry Fushianes are Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., in ACT’s Cabaret Room.

Show dates have been set for May 11-14 and May 18-21.

The play is composed of three acts, each involving different characters but all set in Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The first act, Visitor From Mamaroneck, introduces the audience to not-so-blissfully wedded couple Sam and Karen Nash, who are revisiting their honeymoon suite in an attempt by Karen to bring the love back into their marriage. Her plan backfires and the two become embroiled in a heated argument.

The second act, Visitor from Hollywood, involves a meeting between movie producer Jesse Kiplinger and his old flame, suburban housewife Muriel Tate.

The third act, Visitor from Forest Hills, revolves around married couple Roy and Norma Hubley on their daughter Mimsey’s wedding day. In a rush of nervousness, Mimsey has locked herself in the suite’s bathroom and refuses to come out.

For more information, call the theater at 608-374-7469.