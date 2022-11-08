 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auditions Nov. 17 for ACT's 'Getting Sara Married'

Area Community Theatre in Tomah will be holding auditions on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the upcoming winter production of "Getting Sara Married," which will run Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 9-12.

Directors Sharon Larkin and Lori Ripley are looking for three adult females and three adult males for the cast. One of the male roles is a non speaking part.

Auditions begin at 6 p.m. Call 608-374-7469 with any questions.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

