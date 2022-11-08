Auditions Nov. 17 for ACT's 'Getting Sara Married'

Area Community Theatre in Tomah will be holding auditions on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the upcoming winter production of "Getting Sara Married," which will run Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 9-12.
Directors Sharon Larkin and Lori Ripley are looking for three adult females and three adult males for the cast. One of the male roles is a non speaking part.
Auditions begin at 6 p.m. Call 608-374-7469 with any questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today